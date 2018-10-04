Hordes of Anti-Kavanaugh Communists Protest at Senate Building

THIS IS HAPPENING NOW!

Hordes — hundreds — of crazed leftist communists took over the Senate building to protest Brett Kavanaugh. If there was justice in the world, they would be protesting the dishonest accusers. Thousands were at the Supreme Court building.

Leftist protesters stormed the Capitol Thursday just hours after the FBI released its seventh investigation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Senate Judiciary Committee. They demanded the potential Supreme Court Justice withdraw his nomination.

Radicals from leftist organizations throughout the country demanded Senators “Cancel Kavanaugh” as legislators geared-up for a highly-contentious vote as early as Saturday morning.

“It feels like one of our last shots. This is the most we can do right now — drop everything and try to talk face to face,” said one activist. “We’re going to share our stories. We’re hoping to be able to appeal to them in some way to show how personal this is for their constituents, for everyone.”

Can you imagine what will happen if Donald Trump gets another opportunity to appoint a justice? Who else would even want the job, but that is the goal after all, discourage all but Progressive candidates?

THE REVOLUTIONARIES IN ACTION

