Hordes of Anti-Kavanaugh Communists Protest at Senate Building

Hordes — hundreds — of crazed leftist communists took over the Senate building to protest Brett Kavanaugh. If there was justice in the world, they would be protesting the dishonest accusers. Thousands were at the Supreme Court building.

Leftist protesters stormed the Capitol Thursday just hours after the FBI released its seventh investigation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Senate Judiciary Committee. They demanded the potential Supreme Court Justice withdraw his nomination.

Radicals from leftist organizations throughout the country demanded Senators “Cancel Kavanaugh” as legislators geared-up for a highly-contentious vote as early as Saturday morning.

“It feels like one of our last shots. This is the most we can do right now — drop everything and try to talk face to face,” said one activist. “We’re going to share our stories. We’re hoping to be able to appeal to them in some way to show how personal this is for their constituents, for everyone.”

Can you imagine what will happen if Donald Trump gets another opportunity to appoint a justice? Who else would even want the job, but that is the goal after all, discourage all but Progressive candidates?

THE REVOLUTIONARIES IN ACTION

Anti-Kavanaugh protesters have taken over the atrium of the Hart Senate Office building pic.twitter.com/W5yBIU2YOs — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) October 4, 2018

“Arrest sexual predators, not protesters!” chant demonstrators at Hart Senate office building. #KavanaughVote pic.twitter.com/ExFaDHpiX8 — Nikole Killion (@NikolenDC) October 4, 2018

“Whose courts? Our courts!” Protesters against Brett Kavanaugh gather in Hart Senate Office Building as senators continue to battle over his nomination. https://t.co/zsUc2hnpd4 pic.twitter.com/kzdgHfSLm4 — ABC News (@ABC) October 4, 2018

The police have mobilized and have zip ties ready to arrest protesters in the Hart Senate Building. But their presence has only made the cries for justice louder! #CancelKanavaugh #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/LIQa5NmfqZ — Daily Kos (@dailykos) October 4, 2018

JUST IN: Anti-Kavanaugh protesters take over the Hart Senate Office Bldg. atrium on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/jCIbxhTKeu pic.twitter.com/DkOgzngMh4 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 4, 2018

VIDEO: Amy Schumer is protesting at the Hart Senate office building. Cop asks “Do you want to be arrested?” Schumer: “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/oV3BOu1ESU — News This Second (@NewsThisSecond) October 4, 2018