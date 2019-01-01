Horrific! 50 Sick People a Day, Mostly Kids, Terrorists, All Pouring In

Border authorities are referring 50 people a day for urgent medical care. Diseases include tuberculosis, flu, pneumonia, parasites, and even pregnant women about to give birth, said a top official. Most in need of care are children with 28 percent under the age of 5.

Their irresponsible parents dragged them on the dangerous trip to the border so they could use them as a ticket to get into the United States.

CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said most of those needing help were ill when they arrived at the border. Some parents decided to go on the trip with their sick children.

SMUGGLERS BUS THEM IN

Agents are noticing smugglers are using buses and getting these illegal aliens to our border in a week. They are dropping many off in Western Texas and New Mexico, new drop-offs for the most part.

HUNDREDS OF MIDDLE EASTERNERS, INCLUDING TERRORISTS

An official with the Center for Immigration Studies published a report about the foreigners coming in from all over the world. He found hundreds of Middle Easterners — some from terrorist hellholes like Iran — in Panama heading for the United States.

Panama and Costa Rica have a policy called “controlled flow”. They take the migrants from around the world, care for them until they get them on buses to the United States.

The agents are pulling terrorists off these lines of people quite frequently.

Watch:

THEY COME FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD

A top agent for Border Patrol, Roy Villareal, confirmed the influx of foreigners from many countries.

It’s “unprecedented,” and he has never seen anything like it. The majority of arrests are from China, India, Bangladesh, and Central America.

As far as a border wall, he says walls do work.

Think about this. People who make it into the country are released and protected in U.S. sanctuaries.

Watch: