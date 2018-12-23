Horrific! Mother Binds Family, Kills 14-Year Old Daughter in Cold Blood

Svetlana Laurel was charged Friday with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment, according to Seattle PI.

She bound her family with zip-ties and possibly planned to carry out a mass slaughter. Laurel was stopped by her estranged husband, but not until she killed her daughter.

She zip-tied her 14-year old daughter’s hands and feet, pointed a gun at her from near-point-blank range and shot, killing her instantly. The girl had called 9-1-1, prompting a harangue and gunfire.

THE STORY

Authorities said Laurel, who is separated from her husband, turned up at the house he shares with their two children late Tuesday evening. Her 12-year-old son was at the Renton residence alone when she arrived while his father, Michael Gulizia, and sister were attending a charity event nearby.

The boy told investigators his mother said she had a Christmas gift for him, but he soon realized it was just a collection of some of his already-worn clothes.

When he told Laurel this, she walked him upstairs, zip-tied him and then allegedly stuffed a sock in his mouth and taped it shut, according to a probable cause statement obtained by the Seattle Times.

Gulizia and his 14-year-old daughter returned home around 8:00 p.m. to find Laurel inside the home wielding a Taser, which she allegedly used on her husband. Police said she then bound him with zip-ties, pulled out a pistol and told him “that she was going to shoot him because he had ruined her life.”

Laurel and Gulizia married in 2001 and the couple filed for separation in 2015, according to court documents. Her husband reportedly had sole custody of their two children.

According to the affidavit, Natalie, a student at Kennedy Center High School, was able to dash to her bedroom and phone 911 around 8:15 p.m. At one point, she told the dispatcher her mother had made her way upstairs and that she would put the phone in her pocket.

“Blow Your Head Off”

Over the next few minutes, the operator could hear Laurel demanding the phone and then said “you called 911” and “something about ‘blow your head off,’” according to the document. The dispatcher then heard what sounded like “zip-ties being secured, and then a loud sound similar to a door slamming. This was followed by screaming about someone possibly being dead.”

That’s when her mother murdered her in cold blood

Laurel’s husband said shortly after the gunshot rang out from upstairs, his wife attempted to shoot him too but that the gun got jammed. He used the opportunity to knock her over and wrestle the firearm away.

The mother faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.