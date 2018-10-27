HORRIFIC SCENE! Face & Name of the Crazed Anti-Trump, Anti-Jew Synagogue Killer

Local news outlets in Pittsburgh are reporting that the shooter is Robert Bowers, a white male in his 40s who expressed far-right and white supremacist views on his social media accounts. He hates Jews and President Trump according to his rants.

Eyewitness reports said he was heavily armed with an AR-15 long gun. The latest information says 8-10 are dead and 12 are injured. Four of the injured are police officers.

CBS News and NBC are also now reporting it was Robert Bowers and we feel comfortable reporting his name.

IT WAS A BRIS

Several law enforcement officials told NBC News that the name of the gunman is Rob Bowers, age 46. A Pittsburgh native, Bowers’ social media is rife with anti-Semitic comments, these sources said.

Allegedly, the ceremony he decided to destroy was a Bris — an infant [within 8 days of birth] circumcision. The scene is horrific, the public safety officer Wendell Hissrich said. Police and First responders are fighting back tears.

Family and friends would be in the synagogue during the Bris, along with the Rabbi.

IT’S NOT ABOUT GUNS OR TRUMP

The left on social media is calling for gun control and claiming President Trump is responsible. Don’t forget, the left is falsely claiming all Nazis and KKK are Republicans or Conservatives. NBC commentators were also suggesting exactly the same. KKK always had to be Democrats and Nazis are Socialists — they cannot be left or right frankly. They are just evil or lunatics or both.

You can’t be KKK or a Nazi and be Conservative or Republican politically. Likewise, being a nationalist is not even close to a national socialist or Nazi. They are two unlike entities.

The 46- or 48-year old killer at the Pittsburgh synagogue murdered and wounded the people in the synagogue because they are Jewish. He screamed, “All Jews must die,” as he was being apprehended, according to Fox News.

His social media accounts, now taken down, are filled with vile anti-Semitic conspiracies and anti-Trump posts/conspiracies. The President was asked about gun control and he said if they had an armed guard in there, maybe no one would have died.

The President loves the Jewish people and much of his family is Jewish.

THE INSANITY OF HATE

THE ARCHIVE OF HIS HIDEOUS TWEETS IS ON THIS LINK

Be forewarned, it’s horrid.

ABOUT GUN CONTROL

The President responded to suggestions about gun control.

“If they had protection, the result would have been far better,” Trump said after being asked by a reporter if he thinks the synagogue should have had an armed guard.

About punishment, he suggested stronger penalties.

