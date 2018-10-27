Local news outlets in Pittsburgh are reporting that the shooter is Robert Bowers, a white male in his 40s who expressed far-right and white supremacist views on his social media accounts. He hates Jews and President Trump according to his rants.

Eyewitness reports said he was heavily armed with an AR-15 long gun. The latest information says 8-10 are dead and 12 are injured. Four of the injured are police officers.

CBS News and NBC are also now reporting it was Robert Bowers and we feel comfortable reporting his name.

JUST IN: Law enforcement sources tell @CBSNews the shooter has been identified as 48-year-old Robert Bowers, in police custody. https://t.co/pguXtBKBG8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 27, 2018

NBC News: Multiple senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation say that Robert Bowers, age 46, was the shooter at the synagogue today. Law enforcement is investigating antisemitic statements made by Bowers on social media. Reported with @jonathan4ny — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 27, 2018

IT WAS A BRIS

Several law enforcement officials told NBC News that the name of the gunman is Rob Bowers, age 46. A Pittsburgh native, Bowers’ social media is rife with anti-Semitic comments, these sources said.

Allegedly, the ceremony he decided to destroy was a Bris — an infant [within 8 days of birth] circumcision. The scene is horrific, the public safety officer Wendell Hissrich said. Police and First responders are fighting back tears.

Family and friends would be in the synagogue during the Bris, along with the Rabbi.

IT’S NOT ABOUT GUNS OR TRUMP

The left on social media is calling for gun control and claiming President Trump is responsible. Don’t forget, the left is falsely claiming all Nazis and KKK are Republicans or Conservatives. NBC commentators were also suggesting exactly the same. KKK always had to be Democrats and Nazis are Socialists — they cannot be left or right frankly. They are just evil or lunatics or both.

You can’t be KKK or a Nazi and be Conservative or Republican politically. Likewise, being a nationalist is not even close to a national socialist or Nazi. They are two unlike entities.

The 46- or 48-year old killer at the Pittsburgh synagogue murdered and wounded the people in the synagogue because they are Jewish. He screamed, “All Jews must die,” as he was being apprehended, according to Fox News.

His social media accounts, now taken down, are filled with vile anti-Semitic conspiracies and anti-Trump posts/conspiracies. The President was asked about gun control and he said if they had an armed guard in there, maybe no one would have died.

The President loves the Jewish people and much of his family is Jewish.

THE INSANITY OF HATE

Another post from Pittsburgh Synagogue shooter Robert Bowers. His profile clearly illustrates that he’s a Nazi, admired Hitler, hates Trump, believes Trump is controlled by Jews, he did not vote for Trump. That’s all I was able to archive before his profile was wiped. Sickening. pic.twitter.com/DPQfGuWDzY — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 27, 2018

Posts from the suspected Pittsburgh shooter Robert Bowers. He hated Trump and thought Trump was controlled by Jews. This monster is an unhinged anti-Semitic terrorist. pic.twitter.com/sjb2k6ucwb — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 27, 2018

This is all lines up. Robert Bowers name was heard on the police scanner and his last post on social media said in part: “Screw your optics I’m going in” Absolutely sickening posts from this monster. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 27, 2018

Here are some more gab posts/reposts from Robert Bowers who some have named as the synagogue shooter. pic.twitter.com/7CuhR8jztC — Skeptical Seventh (@skeptical7th) October 27, 2018

Pittsburgh Anti-Semitic terrorist Robert Bowers also was a Trump hater who did not vote for him or ever wear a MAGA hat according to his social media pic.twitter.com/tHgRtIAsLV — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 27, 2018

ABOUT GUN CONTROL

The President responded to suggestions about gun control.

“If they had protection, the result would have been far better,” Trump said after being asked by a reporter if he thinks the synagogue should have had an armed guard.

About punishment, he suggested stronger penalties.

Events in Pittsburgh are far more devastating than originally thought. Spoke with Mayor and Governor to inform them that the Federal Government has been, and will be, with them all the way. I will speak to the media shortly and make further statement at Future Farmers of America. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018