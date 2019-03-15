Horrific Slaughter of 49 in New Zealand, CNN Worries About Guns

Four people were in custody — one of whom was charged with murder — after at least one heavily-armed shooter mowed down Muslim worshippers at Friday prayer, massacring 49 people in two New Zealand mosques while broadcasting a horrific live stream of the terror attack.

At least another 48 are wounded.

He went from room-to-room in two mosques, killing everyone, even children. He is believed to be the shooter in both mosques, but this is a developing story.

The monster also posted a manifesto which made clear he is a white nationalist who was obsessed with “white genocide.”

CNN IS A SORRY JOKE

CNN is blaming lax gun laws when in fact New Zealand’s laws are strict. A country like France, for example, is stricter, but they have had far more mass murders. CNN did admit New Zealand’s homicide rates are low.

In the article about murdered innocents, CNN spent most of the space talking about the Australian gun buyback. They promoted it.

In another article, CNN published Barack Obama’s wishes and how 2020 Democrats feel. they subtly mocked the President’s response.

The AP has a description of the 17-minute video:

A video that was apparently livestreamed by the shooter shows the attack in horrifying detail. The gunman spends more than two minutes inside the mosque spraying terrified worshippers with bullets again and again, sometimes re-firing at people he has already cut down.

He then walks outside to the street, where he shoots at people on the sidewalk. Children’s screams can be heard in the distance as he returns to his car to get another rifle.

The gunman then walks back into the mosque, where there are at least two dozen people lying on the ground. After walking back outside and shooting a woman there, he gets back in his car, where the song “Fire” by English rock band “The Crazy World of Arthur Brown” can be heard blasting from the speakers. The singer bellows, “I am the god of hellfire!” and the gunman drives away. The video then cuts out.

Len Peneha, who lives next to the mosque, told the AP that he saw a man dressed in black military-type gear enter the building. He then heard dozens of shots and saw people fleeing the building. Peneha said he saw the gunman run out of the mosque, dropping what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon in his driveway. Peneha then entered the mosque and brought five survivors back to his home.

“I saw dead people everywhere. There were three in the hallway, at the door leading into the mosque, and people inside the mosque,” he said. “I don’t understand how anyone could do this to these people, to anyone. It’s ridiculous.”

Early reports indicate that he left behind a rambling white supremacist manifesto that cites Anders Breivik as an influence. Breivik is a Norweigan who killed 77 communist students at a Worker’s Youth League camp. The insane white supremacists are holding him up as a role model.

This description comes from Australia.au:

Armed police were deployed around the Al Noor mosque on Deans Ave, where shooting broke out at 1.40pm (NZ time) on Friday, with the city’s schools and hospital locked down. A short time later, shots were fired at another mosque in Linwood Avenue.

Forty-one people were shot dead at the Deans Ave mosque, seven were killed at the Linwood Ave attack, and one person shot in the second mosque attack died in hospital.

The man, who identified himself on Twitter as “Brenton Tarrant” from Australia, live streamed his deadly rampage and turned the camera on himself before carrying out the attack.

In a vile 73-page manifesto posted online, he described himself as “just a regular White man”.

The 28-year-old noted he was born “to a working class, low-income family … who decided to take a stand to ensure a future for my people”.

He will appear in court tomorrow morning charged with murder.