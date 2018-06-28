Horrifying! Multiple Fatalities at The Capital Gazette in Maryland

Updates as information is released

There was an active shooter at The Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland. It is one of the oldest newspapers in the country, founded in 1884 and is owned by the Baltimore Sun. It is a local paper with no significant ideological bent.

There were multiple victims, possibly four five fatalities and twenty injuries. Only three patients have been reportedly sent to the hospital. The newspaper has 55 employees but it is not known how many were in the building. A long gun was used and a bomb might have been found.

The shooter focused on the editorial room. All are reporting the shooter is a white male, white male, white male. The MSM can’t stop saying, ‘white male’.

A briefing at 4:49 reported: several have died, several others are injured and they are in the hospital; the shooter is in custody and being interrogated; authorities were on the scene in 60 seconds; the governor rushed to the scene to offer his condolences and thank the emergency response team.

An intern tweeted there was an “active shooter, please help us”.

One reporter tweeted a single shooter “shot multiple people in my office, several are dead”.

Authorities came in from all directions. The NYPD is moving personnel to all major newspapers out of an abundance of caution. The suspect is believed to be in custody. Anne Arundel County Police are leading the investigation.

The police are checking to make certain there are no more shooters or bombs. That is part of the routine operation. It is believed to be all clear.

There are reports that the Baltimore Sun editor John MacNamara has been shot. A reporter is said to be “dealing with his grief.”

An ambulance bus has been sent to the newspaper and the bomb squad is on the way.

People are still leaving the building. One reporter called her husband from a closet. She can hear the police but is too terrified to leave.

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen are already politicizing the situation, calling for gun control. The Twitter sewer is filled with angry leftists calling for gun control without knowing what is behind this.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he was “devastated” to learn of the shooting. He asks residents to stay away from the area.

