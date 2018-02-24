HORRIFYING! Transcript of Phone Call FBI Thought Was Fine to Ignore

The transcript of the phone call by a woman close to Florida killer Nikolas Cruz has been released. This is the call made shortly before the crazed killer murdered 17 innocent people and wounded 17 others, five critically. It speaks for itself and leaves no doubt how serious the situation was.

The FBI must be called to account for this.

The caller was very clear. The FBI did not follow up and, after reading this, you might see their lack of action as especially egregious.

THE TRANSCRIPT