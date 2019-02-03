HORROR Alert! Michael Moore Declares the New Dem Party Leader

The maker of fake documentaries Michael Moore declared U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the new leader of the Democratic Party. Not only that, he said everyone knows it, and political moderates in the party must take a position and accept that [dope] as party leader., Fox News reported.

As an aside, people need to stop calling Moore a liberal. There is nothing liberal about this man. He is a leftist, a Marxist-Leninist. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and many others calling themselves Progressives or Democratic Socialists are Marxist-Leninists or Maoists. Their Democratic-Socialist programs will lead to communism.

NO MIDDLE GROUND, JUST HARD-LEFT

Moore said “There is no middle ground anymore. There’s no halfway point to should somebody be paid a living wage. ‘Well, I’m a moderate, so I think they could be paid half of that living wage.’

Moore is clearly touting theft and wealth redistribution. It’s unAmerican and it’s Marxist.

“You know, on the issue of choice, there is no halfway there. You’re either for it, or you’re against it. Do you believe in equal rights for women? Do you believe we should have an Equal Rights Amendment? There’s no middle ground. There’s no time for moderation,” he continued.

“She [OMao-Cortez] is the leader. Everybody knows it. Everybody feels it,” Moore said of the freshman congresswoman from New York. This was during a Friday interview on MSNBC.

HE WANTS OCASIO-CORTEZ TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT

Moore said the age requirement to run for president — 35 years — should be constitutionally amended so that Ocasio-Cortez could make a play for the White House.

His evidence that she is the leader of the party is a Fox News poll that showed voters favored her proposal to increase the tax rate to 70 percent for the richest Americans.

Watch Moore:

THIS IS NO JOKE

Tom Perez, the Democratic National Committee Chairperson, has declared she is the future of the Democratic Party, along with her hardcore leftist allies. Many in the mainstream are moving to the hard left and promoting outrageous taxes, green programs, universal income, and communist healthcare.

You can listen to the “blithering idiot” talk about American Dream mythology and how privileged she is for being…wait for it…wait…cisgender.

It’s a rainy afternoon in California, so here’s a blithering idiot to while away a few fun minutes. Hey, it beats old cat videos… pic.twitter.com/Koxusa4j2O — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 2, 2019