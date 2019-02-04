HOT MESS! Possible #MeToo Story by Dem Hero, VA Lt Gov Fairfax

THERE IS AN UPDATE AT THE END

The Washington Post killed a report of an allegation of sexual assault by Virginia’s Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, Governor Northam’s heir should he resign over 35-year-old racism claims. The Post didn’t publish the story because they said there was no evidence. It’s unfortunate they didn’t hold themselves to that standard in the case of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

What happened to the Democrat line that WE HAVE TO BELIEVE THE WOMAN!

THE STORY

According to Big League Politics, a woman named Vanessa Tyson, who is a fellow at Stanford University, says that a man who allegedly sexually assaulted her at the 2004 Democratic National Convention is now an office-holder about to get a “very big promotion,” according to a screenshot provided by a tipster. A friend of Tyson’s named Adria Scharf, based in Richmond, Virginia, shared the “heartbreaking” message, which Tyson wrote as a private post.

The facts match up to Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax who is set to take over Governor Northam’s position if he resigns for his racist photo.

THE WASHINGTON POST REFUSED TO RUN IT FOR LACK OF EVIDENCE

On Monday morning, at about 3 a.m., Fairfax released a tweet that said “the person reported to be making this false allegation first approached the Washington Post … after being presented with facts consistent with the Lt. Governor’s denial of the allegation, the absence of any evidence corroborating the allegation, and significant red flags and inconsistencies with the allegation, the Post made the considered decision to not publish the story.”

The Washington Post killed the story because there is no evidence. That shouldn’t be a deterrent for them. The Washington Post and the Democrats set that standard with Christine Blasey-Ford and all the other fake victims of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

WaPo labeled Christine Blasey-Ford’s testimony as “credible” and “devastating” even though it was full of holes and she lied.

Ford had no evidence of a 36-year-old alleged crime yet the media ran with it.

Fairfax is threatening to sue.

REMEMBER THIS?

UPDATE

This is the latest from Lt. Gov. Fairfax:

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax on Monday said he had a consensual one-night stand with a woman in 2004 who now accuses him of sexual assault, saying that he is the victim of a political “smear.” “Everything was 100 percent consensual. Not only that, the same person called me sometime later and wanted to meet with me, wanted to come visit me … wanted me to meet her mother,” Mr. Fairfax told reporters in Richmond. Attributing sinister motivations to his accusers, Mr. Fairfax said he took Biblical advice and donned “armor of God” that “allows us to deal with the devil’s schemes and tricks.”