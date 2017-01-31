Judge Neil Gorsuch is the Republican nominee for Supreme Court Justice. His background is impeccable but the Democrats are already screaming that he is “dangerous”. Nancy Pelosi was railing against him at a townhall this evening. She couldn’t find a single nice thing to say and many on the left are tweeting that she’s coming up with very cogent arguments.

Cogent arguments? Nancy?

The nominee’s speech:

Chuck Schumer is probably crying over the choice. His prepared statement was out before the judge finished his brief speech.

Schumer statement on #Trump #SCOTUS pick: “I have serious doubts about Judge Gorsuch’s ability to meet this standard.” #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/WAn76QKeRN — Jacob Goldstein (@GoldsteinStreet) February 1, 2017

Sadly, the charming, honorable justice is about to have the hounds of hell unleashed on him. Michael Moore is at a protest at a court and other Hollywood loons are preparing a protest.

Nancy Pelosi was one of the first out of the gate. She called Judge Gorsuch, “a very hostile appointment”. She said he’s a very “radical” and “well outside the mainstream”.

In her statement, she wrote

“Judge Gorsuch’s record reveals he holds radical views far outside the mainstream of American legal thought. The consequences of placing President Trump’s justice on the Supreme Court could not be more serious or far-reaching. House Democrats stand with the American people in demanding the toughest scrutiny of Judge Gorsuch before the Republican Senate holds any vote to send him to the highest court in the land.”

The negative tweets are rolling in.

Judge Gorsuch doesn’t represent my values & isn’t right for SCOTUS. Senate Dems should give him same consideration afforded Merrick Garland. — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) February 1, 2017

Gorsuch would permit discrimination in the name of religion and find abortion to not be a right guaranteed by law. He’s shrewd, dangerous. — Jay Kuo (@nycjayjay) February 1, 2017

Sherrod Brown 1st senator to announce opposition to Gorsuch: ‘Cannot support any nominee who doesn’t recognize corporations are not people.’ pic.twitter.com/BvkqUUxZcA — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 1, 2017

I will not support the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. #SCOTUSnominee https://t.co/47lntikDtM pic.twitter.com/AwjMEhlxwn — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 1, 2017

Anyone Elizabeth Warren doesn’t like is okay with me.

Based on the long and well-established record of Judge Neil Gorsuch, I will oppose his nomination. https://t.co/iYbOWwwGoS — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 1, 2017

It is interesting to note the names of Democrats who have previously voted for Neil Gorsuch. One of them is crybaby Schumer.

Democrat Senators who voted for Gorsuch in 2006:

Cantwell

Carper

Durbin

Feinstein

Leahy

Menendez

Murray

Nelson

Reed

Schumer

Stabenow

Wyden — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 1, 2017

Jake Tapper actually posted something positive.

Glowing statement about Gorsuch from former Obama acting Solicitor General @neal_katyal pic.twitter.com/KQk9Y8Rxsj — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 1, 2017

A President George W. Bush nominee, his background includes clerkships under U.S. Supreme Court Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy and a law degree from Harvard.

Gorsuch has been compared to the late Justice Antonin Scalia, whose seat he could be filling, in terms of originalism, or taking the Constitution as it was written, and a colorful writing style.

A Los Angeles Times report states that he “does not have a record of strident comments that would fuel a confirmation fight.”

The Colorado jurist is best known for upholding religious liberty rights in the legal battles over Obamacare.

“He is very bright, well-respected and quite personable,” said John Malcolm, a lawyer at the Heritage Foundation. “And there’s no question he would not be as contentious as some others.”

Neil Gorsuch was educated at a prep school in Maryland and has degrees from Columbia University, Harvard Law School and Oxford University, where he earned a doctorate in legal philosophy. All of his degrees were awarded with honors.

His best-known opinions grew out of the dispute over the Obama administration’s regulation requiring employers to provide female employees with the full range of contraceptives as part of their health insurance.

Read more on this link.