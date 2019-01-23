House Committees Shaping Up with Raving Loon Membership

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) will be one of the far-far left anti-Trumpers to join the House Oversight Committee, Politico reported Tuesday.

In addition to Ocasio-Cortez, fellow freshmen Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) are also set to join the committee, as is Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Politico reported.

All three are far-far left anti-Trumpers.

Politico noted that each of the lawmakers has been particularly critical of President Trump. Tlaib is the one who recently said House Democrats would “impeach the motherf—er” in reference to Trump.

As if that isn’t enough, corrupt Debbie Wasserman-Schultz who hires crooks and swings elections will also serve on the committee. And, yes, she hates Trump too. She’s a good friend of Hillary’s, as is Elijah.

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), the chairman of the committee, told Politico that he is “excited” about the new members and dismissed any concerns about them.

Cummings is a partisan who only cares about attacking his political opponents, and now he has an army of idiots to help him do it.

THE ANTI-CAPITALIST COMMITTEE OF BANKING AND WALL STREET

Ocasio-Cortez is also set to join the House Financial Services Committee, which oversees banks and the financial sector.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, has pledged to fight against the Trump administration’s rollbacks of post-financial crisis bank rules.

Her new teammate, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, hates capitalism and they should do well together.

Ocasio-Cortez advocated for a drastic expansion of federal housing aid, a top priority for Waters.

The housing aid is what helped create the housing bubble Maxine blames the banks for creating. Maxine and her buddies in Congress bullied banks into giving loans to people who could ill afford them. The banks later foreclosed on them. Maxine was angry they foreclosed. She wanted the banks to just let them live in the homes they couldn’t pay for.

Maxine has promised to get even with the banks, despite the fact that she is to blame in part for the housing crisis. Not only that, she took advantage of it and made money off the crisis.

Maxine is a corrupt Socialist

Waters intervened to help OneUnited secure a meeting with Treasury officials, even though her husband owned stock in the bank and previously served on its board. After a months-long investigation, the House ethics committee charged Waters with three counts of violating House ethics rules. The committee’s report also said Financial Services Chairman Barney Frank (D-Mass.) warned Waters about the conflict of interest and then advocated on behalf of OneUnited himself.

The bank had a deficient rating at the time of the loan. Maxine and her husband cashed out after the loan was awarded, and made plenty of money. Nothing happened to her. She got away with it all. The bank quickly folded.

Egging her on to pursue a far-left agenda will be new committee members like Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, “motherf – – -er”-shouting Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Liz Warren acolyte Katie Porter of California.

They are all Socialists who hate capitalism. Just this weekend, Ocasio-Cortez said a system that allows billionaires to exist is evil.