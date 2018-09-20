House Democrat Finds New Grounds to Impeach Trump

Rep. Al Green, who has already brought articles of impeachment to a vote on the House floor, has found new grounds to impeach the President. They sound just like the old grounds — he doesn’t agree with him.

HE’S HARMFUL

Green says Trump is “harmful” to society and the damage may be “irreparable”. Therefore, he must be impeached.

“What he has done to this society is harmful and in some cases, it may be irreparable – to tell police officers that you don’t have to be nice when you’re arresting someone,” Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) told Hill.TV co-hosts Buck Sexton and Krystal Ball during an interview that aired Thursday on “Rising.”

“These are the kinds of things that can cause long-term harm to society,” he added.

Green also said he believes Trump’s firing of former FBI director James Comey is an impeachable offense as is the President’s response to last year’s violent white supremacist marches in Charlottesville, Va. and his disparaging remarks against immigrants.

“I think this kind of behavior is impeachable – as a matter of fact, I’m confident it is,” he said.

This man is a lawyer believe it or not.

First of all, the firing was well within the President’s authority and Democrats also wanted Comey fired.

Secondly, the President’s remarks have been continually misrepresented on Charlottesville. The President tried to point out that Antifa was behaving badly also and not everyone on the other side was KKK or a Nazi.

Lastly, he only disparages the lowlifes like MS-13.