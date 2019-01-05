House Dems to Introduce Gun Control Bill on Tuesday

The Hill reports that the House Democrats, drunk with power, will introduce gun background checks bill on Tuesday. They are wasting everybody’s time introducing crap bills while we have a crisis at the border.

It will be introduced by Speaker Pelosi, Rep. Mike Thompson, and Gabby Giffords.

Their bill will require universal background checks on the anniversary of Gabby Gifford’s shooting [she was shot by a mentally deranged man]. It will require federal background checks on all gun sales, including private transactions.

There will be a few small exceptions like sales between family members or for temporary use for hunting.

It will go nowhere.

What 2nd Amendment supporters believe the Democrats really want is firearm registration, and eventually, confiscation.

Most mass shooters pass FBI background checks, the NRA reports, and universal background checks won’t stop criminals.

Federal law already requires firearm dealers, regardless of location, to initiate a background check before selling or otherwise transferring a firearm to a person who is not a dealer.

There is no “gun show loophole.” Federal law is the same, regardless of where a firearm sale takes place. There is no “online sales” loophole and there is no Charleston loophole.