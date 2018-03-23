House Intel Committee Finds DNI Clapper Lied, Flynn Was Framed

The House Intelligence Committee found that James Clapper lied to Congress based on what he disclosed to CNN, according to a report about to be released. The final report was approved on Thursday.

The Committee found no evidence of collusion and they believe Flynn did not lie.

The report also said former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the FBI regarding conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak “even though the Federal Bureau of Investigation agents did not detect any deception during Flynn’s interview.”

The finding suggests the FBI improperly charged Flynn.

As for the former DNI Clapper, he “provided inconsistent testimony to the committee about his contacts with the media, including CNN.”

Clapper is currently a national security analyst for CNN.

In the following clip, Clapper tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that Michael Flynn’s guilty plea was “real.”