House Intel Committee Is Investigating John Kerry’s Role in the Dossier

The House Intelligence Committee is investigating former Secretary of State John Kerry’s possible connection with the Steele dossier. Devin Nunes said in February that Kerry was briefed on the “second dossier”.

The Committee has been investigating the State Department’s role in the dossier, an opposition research document. It was to obtain a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign.

If Kerry knew, Obama knew and an investigation of Kerry is very significant.

Sara Carter reported that questions emerged in February about possible Kerry involvement. That same month, a long-time Kerry crony and former envoy to Libya named Jonathan Winer, wrote a preemptive defensive op-ed in the Washington Post. Winer acknowledged his relationship with Steele and defended the dossier.

A month before, in January, Josh Rogin wrote an op-ed about Kerry’s role.

Winer attempted to ward off guilt and future explosive revelations. He was an old crony of Kerry’s and returned to the State Department to be his loyal soldier once again.

Winer Is Friends with Sid Vicious Blumenthal and Political Operative Cody Shearer

He also wrote in his op-ed, “…in late September, I spoke with an old friend, Sidney Blumenthal, whom I met 30 years ago when I was investigating the Iran-contra affair for then-Sen. Kerry and Blumenthal was a reporter at The Post. At the time, Russian hacking was at the front and center in the 2016 presidential campaign. The emails of Blumenthal, who had a long association with Bill and Hillary Clinton, had been hacked in 2013 through a Russian server.”

Winer continued, “While talking about that hacking, Blumenthal and I discussed Steele’s reports. He showed me notes gathered by a journalist I did not know, Cody Shearer, that alleged the Russians had compromising information on Trump of a sexual and financial nature.”

Just the fact that he is friends with these two and Kerry should raise eyebrows.

Kerry Was Briefed Along with Others

In September of 2016 Steele briefed Winer on the dossier at a DC Hotel. Winer then took that information, prepared a summary and shared it with former Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland and Jon Finer, who was then John Kerry’s chief of staff. Kerry was then briefed by Finer.

Victoria Nuland also told select outlets of her involvement with Steele. Nuland was the former Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs at the U.S. State Department.

She told CBS’s Face the Nation, “[Steele] passed two to four pages of short points of what he was finding, and our immediate reaction to that was, ‘This is not in our purview. This needs to go to the FBI if there is any concern here that one candidate or the election as a whole might be influenced by the Russian Federation. That’s something for the FBI to investigate.”

This Was Exposed in January

In January of this year, an op-ed by Josh Rogin who launched into a defense of the State Department and John Kerry in an article titled, Trump allies seek to tie Kerry’s State Department to the Steele dossier. People will read it and decide if it’s a biased article to minimize the threat this memo holds.

The article states that a State Department official wrote a summary of the Trump dossier and used it to brief Secretary of State John Kerry in ‘early Autumn’ 2016, during the presidential campaign. Was he talking about the original dossier or the second?

All these people are out doing pre-emptive strikes.

Conclusion

The facts: Kerry was briefed and State was involved in some way; Trump campaign people were unmasked; a FISA warrant was obtained in part with unproven, unverified gossip compiled by a British spy who is accused of having lied about its dissemination; and, that same spy, Christopher Steele, received the information from Russians tied to the Kremlin.

Steele manufactured the pretense of having received a copy of the dossier from Senator McCain, but that doesn’t fly since, according to Mother Jones, he passed it off to the FBI in July, months before.

What must not be ignored is how the ties between the dossier and the Trump-Russia collusion investigation have a nexus to FBI agents’ Page-Strzok text messages.

Is it so outrageous to think Obama’s and once-Hillary’s State Department might have colluded with the FBI to put out an unverifiable dossier? Think about it, it can’t be verified.