House Members Call for Mueller’s Resignation

Members of the House are calling for special counsel Robert Mueller to resign. Mueller was the FBI Director when the Russians were bribing nuclear trucking officials. He knew they were doing it as he watched the Uranium One deal go through. Mueller said nothing to Congress, to anyone.

He also oversaw a number of other sketchy deals involving the Russians.

On Friday, GOP members of the House introduced legislation calling on special counsel Robert Mueller to resign from investigating alleged Trump campaign contacts with Russia.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who is joined by co-sponsors Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Louis Gohmert (R-TX), to reinforce his call for Mueller’s resignation, citing Mueller’s inaction when he was FBI director during the Uranium One deal.

Mueller was FBI Director from 2001 to 2013 and the legislation says “any thorough and honest investigation into the corruption of American-uranium related business must include investigating the willful blindness of the FBI and its leaders.”

How can Mueller run this investigation when he could end up as a target or at least a witness in a number of serious investigations?

The resolution comes after bipartisan attempts in the Senate to protect Mueller from being fired by President Trump, including bills co-sponsored by Sens. Thom Tillis, R-NC, Lindsey Graham, R-SC and Cory Booker, D-NJ.

These so-called Republicans have been working with Democrats for months to keep Mueller in his job. It’s insane given his issues. Mueller might end up doing the right thing but he has no business acting as an alternate FBI Director with limitless powers.