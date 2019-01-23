House Oversight Hopes to LEVEL Trump & Advisers with First Probe

The Socialist/Democrat House Oversight panel is set to begin investigations into the White House security clearance process. They want to take away clearances for the President’s advisers, especially Jared Kushner’s, or just find something to attack them with. It’s ironic given the fact that Barack Obama, John Brennan, and James Comey, shouldn’t have passed security clearances with their communist backgrounds.

THE PURPOSE THEY SAY

The investigation would aim to discover why the White House and presidential transition team “appear to have disregarded established procedures for safeguarding classified information” and determine whether unauthorized officials obtained access to secret information, Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat, wrote in a letter to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone.

The investigation is the first opened by the newly Democratic-controlled House Oversight Committee, which is expected to probe the first two years of the Trump administration. Mr. Cummings requested documents dating back to the transition and the firing of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was let go after it emerged that he had lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with the Russian ambassador.

MAKE AMERICA USELESS AGAIN

Democrats aren’t interested in making America great or even functioning. Everything is about destroying Trump and the agenda.

This is the letter mentioning Kushner. Like Kushner or not, he was probed for a year. This entire fiasco is a fishing expedition to find things to use against Trump and all Republicans in 2020.

NEW: House Oversight Committee launching “in-depth investigation of the security clearance process at the White House,” Chair Elijah Cummings says in letter to White House legal team, alleging “grave breaches of national security at the highest levels.” https://t.co/SK0FmIMR5t pic.twitter.com/rprUrSPuYl — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 23, 2019

Democrats are not using this opportunity to do good things for America, but rather to arm themselves in the war against Trump. This is what Democrats think is an appropriate use of our tax money.