Houston DA Frees Her Facebook Friend Again — a Crime Ring Boss

This story at Blue Lives Matter should concern everyone since our district attorneys and attorneys general are wielding a lot more power these days than in the past. And they win their positions in large part due to funding and support of some very sketchy people. We have a case in point.

A retired Houston police officer, Mark Stephens is spilling the beans on a district attorney, prosecutors, and judges who continually free a notorious leader of an organized crime ring. His name of Shamark Shields. Stephens left the police force after 16 years and is a private investigator.

Shields – who also uses a wide array of aliases – was arrested in December for yet another count of burglary, KTRK reported. He is a career criminal on probation for a prior burglary but has a criminal history dating back at least 14 years.

“This man has at least 10 prior convictions from theft, to burglary, to a terrorist threat, to aggravated robbery,” retired Houston Police Officer Mark Stephens told Blue Lives Matter.

Shields is a ringleader of the most prolific organized crime ring targeting home builders and new home appliances in Harris County history, Stephens believes. District Attorney Kim Ogg and her judges continually free him, even when they have incontrovertible evidence.

He gets out on trifling bonds for large thefts and likely uses his time on the outside to fence the goods.

BUT, BUT THE FENCE HAS A BUSINESS CARD

One of Shields’ Fences was let off because prosecutors decided he was a legitimate businessman since he has a business card. The prosecutors believed the “businessman” when he said he didn’t know that buying $1500 refrigerators for $200 in the middle of the night could mean they were stolen.

“After indicting him for Felony Theft, it was now their contention that he was somehow ‘unaware’ that he was buying and selling hundreds of stolen appliances,” Stephens said.

Stephens said he asked prosecutors to explain their reasoning.

“I asked what on earth caused them to believe he was a ‘legitimate businessman,’” he wrote. “Are you ready for this? They believed him to be a ‘legitimate businessman’ because… he produced… a business card with his name on it.”

“That’s it. That’s all. Nothing else,” Stephens continued. “So, they dropped the charges on the fence altogether. He walked away free as a bird.”

Kim Ogg’s justification for the lack of charges was far less detailed. She tried to say Stephens didn’t bring enough evidence, although the evidence was detailed, extensive, and conclusive.

The Fence got off and the burglars were never even charged.

“In addition to NOT charging the Burglars in any of my cases… and giving them Probation – Deferred Adjudication – the DA’s office made no effort to recover the additional stolen appliances,” Stephens explained. “So, not only did the Burglars get to stay out of jail… they got to KEEP the rest of the stolen appliances as a ‘bonus.’”

OGG AND THE CRIME BOSS ARE FACEBOOK FRIENDS, HOW NICE

Either while Shields’ case was pending or sometime after Ogg offered him the probation sentence, the district attorney and Shields became Facebook friends, Stephens told Blue Lives Matter.

Stephens found the connection to be even more concerning when, after Ogg turned him loose onto probation, Shields allegedly began making Facebook posts eluding to his next criminal endeavor.

“After he received probation and was released to steal again, the crook bragged on Facebook that he was getting his ‘old crew’ back together, clearly indicating he was going to start committing burglaries again,” Stephens told Blue Lives Matter.

Although Ogg did nothing about Shields’ posts, Stephens began letting investigators in his network know that the organized crime ring was back in action.

KIM OGG WAS FUNDED IN LARGE PART BY GEORGE SOROS

DA Ogg was very concerned about her primary opponent who was being heavily funded by George Soros when she ran for her position as DA.

Kim Ogg called Soros’ influx of cash “a last-minute money dump to try to buy the nomination.”

That candidate was even worse than Ogg.

Ogg won the Democratic primary and later the general election, thanks in part to her own last-minute money dump from Soros, who spent $500,000 on ads supporting Ogg.

Soon after she was sworn in, Ogg moved to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana, placing her at odds with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ call for stricter enforcement of the nation’s drug laws.

Soros spent more than $7 million influencing local prosecutorial races in 2015 and 2016, The Washington Times reported.

As for Shields, he’s back in business and it is lucrative. Ogg is continuing her criminal justice reform and it is very beneficial for her Facebook friend.

Somewhere, George Soros is smiling.