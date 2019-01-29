Houston Police Union Prez Calls Out “Dirtbags” Making Cops the Enemy

Five police officers were shot Monday afternoon, two critically, in a gun battle with two criminals. An emotional police union President spoke to the community at a press conference within hours to blast the “dirtbags” who have put targets on their backs.

He said they’ve “got your number’ and will “hold you accountable.”

“We are sick and tired of having targets on our back,” union president Joe Gamaldi said during a presser early Monday evening outside Memorial Hermann Hospital, where two of the five wounded officers were in critical condition, struggling to live.

“We are sick and tired of having dirtbags trying to take our lives when all we’re trying to do is protect this community and protect our families,” he added, before switching to cop haters.

“Enough is enough. If you’re the ones out there spreading the rhetoric that police officers are the enemy, well just know we’ve all got your number now. We’re going to be keeping track of all of y’all, and we’re going to make sure to hold you accountable every time you stir the pot on our police officers.”

If he is serious, he will have to primarily go after the Democrat politicians and media who push the anti-police, anti-law enforcement rhetoric. They have encouraged cop hating groups like Black Lives Matter and have made anti-cop rhetoric the cornerstone of their campaigns.

These cop haters actually support criminals over law enforcement. They aid and abet them.

Some dirtbags in the media reported that the poor suspects had no criminal record which is not true. Suggestions were made that they shouldn’t have been shot.

