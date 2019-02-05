How Are Those Muslim Community Patrols Doing? We Can Tell You!

As we reported last year, there is a Muslim Community Patrol operating in Brooklyn, New York, but they are on hold in some Arab neighborhoods. They have their own patrol cars and are dressed as police. They are trained by the New York Police Department which is now run by a slew of leftists. We wanted to see how they are getting along. They are not off to a good start.

The white Ford Taurus Muslim car bears an insignia nearly identical to those of an NYPD patrol car — with blue horizontal stripes down the sides, a shield on the front driver’s side door and the words “Muslim Community Patrol” descending on the rear door, where a department vehicle would say “Courtesy Professionalism Respect.”

According to the New York Post, it’s nothing to be concerned about. There is no threat of Sharia Law.

OTHER ARABS SAY NOT IN OUR NEIGHBORHOODS

Some in the Muslim community were startled because the cars resemble New York City police cruisers, stoking anxieties rather than allaying them.

Somia Elrowmeim, the adult education and women’s empowerment manager at the Arab American Association of New York, based in Bay Ridge, said a single misstep from the patrol could reflect poorly on the city’s entire Muslim community. She said more outreach to community leaders was essential before patrols began operating.

Until then, Ms. Elrowmeim, 34, offered this message: “We don’t want you near our community.”

The 68th Precinct, serving Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights, fielded a flurry of calls from concerned residents after the social media posts, leading police officials to hold an introductory meeting with Muslim Community Patrol members to discuss parameters: Call 911 if they encounter something suspicious, and take no enforcement action on their own. “We expect them to follow the law in general,” a Police Department spokesman said.

They will soon hold meetings to indoctrinate them.

THEY WANT THESE MUSLIM PATROLS TO GO NATIONAL

The founders also say it’s not going anywhere and they want it to be nationwide.

Muslim Community Patrol & Services (MCPS) was formed by Sami Uddin Razi and Noor Rabah, who both serve as the president and vice president of the organization, respectively, and it has national aspirations.

They felt there was a need for such service considering the political climate and the fact that hate crimes have been on the rise across the country. [Many of which are fake]

The patrol doesn’t have the authority to stop and detain people, but their presence alone could be intimidating to Muslims and others. Some say it’s creeping Sharia Law. Thank the Democrat in charge, Bill de Blasio aka Warren Wilhelm.

OTHERS THINK IT’S NUTS TOO!

THE FOUNDERS CLAIM IT’S JUST LIKE JEWISH AND ASIAN PATROLS

The founders say it’s not different from the Jewish and Asian patrols, but Jews and Asians disagree. Jewish patrols only operate in Hasidic neighborhoods and Asians only in Asian areas. Muslim patrols will eventually be nationwide, or so they hope.

Also, while Shomrim is rooted both in religion and ethnicity, MCPS would be the first to be entirely based on religious affiliation. The Brooklyn Asian Safety Patrol is also an ethnic organization. But according to Mahwish Fathma, the executive director, that is not a problem. Islam is the organization’s uniting force.

Yes, that is the problem.

They say they want you to think of these patrols as a neighborhood watch on STEROIDS.

“It’s like a neighborhood watch but on steroids,” said Noor Rabah, the group’s 31-year-old vice president who lives in Sunset Park.

NOT SO GREAT IN LONDON

A similar Muslim patrol is now out of control in East London and is menacing women and any Muslim who drinks.

In a video, the Muslim Patrol tells a woman wearing a short skirt that she “cannot dress like that in a Muslim area.” In another incident, they harass a young man, saying that he looks like a homosexual.

“What’s wrong with your face, mate? Why you dressed like that for? You need to get out of here. You’re dirty, mate,” an anonymous attacker said on a video obtained by CNN.

The patrol also accosted a man who holds a beer can while walking through the streets. An anonymous voice stops him and says, “This is a Muslim area, okay? Alcohol bad.”

Members of the group claim that these vices are contributing to the moral degradation of their neighborhoods.

Allegedly Imams condemn these verbal assaults, but they haven’t done anything about it.