Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Arizona, once led an anti-war group that depicted soldiers as skeletons waging “terror” in the Middle East, The Daily Caller reported.

Local to Global Justice, a group Sinema co-founded, promoted a 2003 anti-Iraq War protest using flyers that read: “You can help us push back U.S. terror in Iraq and the Middle East.”

An anarchist group also participated in that rally and others.

The flyers were horrific.

Sinema was also listed as the point of contact for a pre-rally event to make protest signs. The website for the event highlights signs from past events, including, “Born to Kill, Born to Drill,” “My President Is A Psychopath,” “No Oilgarchy,” “We Burn Stuff (Written on an American Flag)” and “Who Elected this F***er?”

Reflecting on the rally a year later, in an interview with local media KTAR, Sinema said the war was about American access to oil. That’s nonsense and her using that as an excuse is a copout.

Far-left Politifact said they found no evidence of “disparaging troops”. She was simply protesting Bush and the Iraq war. As Newsbusters said, that’s typical liberal spin. They’re allegedly not protesting the people fighting the war, just the war. That’s spin, not fact.

She’s challenging a former female combat fighter pilot, Republican Martha McSally.

Sinema was once a candidate for the communist Green Party.

Sinema now claims her views have changed, she loves the military, and never approved her group’s flyer. She didn’t change that much. People don’t go from hating the military to loving them.

Quite a risky proposition voting for Sinema.