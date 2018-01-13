How Do You Negotiate With Dick Durbin’s “Chain Migration” Mentality

The Democrats are using the President’s recent “s***hole” comment to blow up the immigration negotiations. Any excuse would have worked because the deal the Gang of Six came up with Thursday was a blatantly unserious effort.

Senator Dick Durbin, who is likely the one who leaked the President’s controversial comment about “s***holes”, took it a step further to complain about the President using the term “chain migration” because, he told the President, ‘Do you realize how painful that term is to so many people?’

“African-Americans believe that they migrated to America in chains, and when you speak about chain migration, it hurts them personally,'” he recalled. “He [Trump] said, ‘oh that’s a good line.'”

That is the most ridiculous and manipulative comment about this affair yet.

Free Beacon wrote that in an article from 2010, he repeated the term in a 2007 press release.

“The DREAM Act would NOT lead to ‘chain migration,'” it argued. “DREAM Act beneficiaries would have very limited ability to sponsor family members.”

Tucker Carlson posed an interesting question.

Option A: El Salvador isn’t a “shithole,” so they don’t need 17 years of Temporary Protected Status, and migrants from there should be sent home immediately. Option B: El Salvador is, in fact, a “shithole.” https://t.co/sea1sKoY8K — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 11, 2018

He also said it’s something almost every person in America agrees with.

