How many Failures of Information Sharing can we accept in America before corrective action?

In light of all the recent discussions in the news about the DEA Hezbollah Project Cassandra and Attorney General Session’s decision to form the Hezbollah Financing and Narcoterrorism Team, Americans need to look deeper into these important national security issues.

Most citizens don’t realize the important background regarding Tamerlan Tsarnaev before the Boston Bombing. The public should know the facts since it’s a crystal clear example of a U.S.G. system breakdown and demonstrates how disconnected our system is in America between crime and terror cases.

The DEA’s Special Operations Division( SOD) was never contacted until after the BOSTON BOMBING regarding the radical madman Tsarnaev even though the Attorney General recognized SOD as the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) criminal law enforcement synchronization center to help put the pieces of the puzzle together between all the agencies.

Keep in mind after 911, SOD, known today as the counter-narco terrorism operations center (CNTOC), existed for coordination of these exact type of cases.

Well, since the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) never contacted SOD in 2011 to gather intelligence on Tamerlan, law enforcement didn’t get critical drug intelligence to help investigate these criminals long before the bombing.

As an example, the DEA and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) worked a joint significant DOJ Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force case (OCDETF), Operation Blackstone, targeting a major drug organization in Massachusetts in 2010 and 2011.

During the case, Rafael Teken was being supplied by the major source of drugs. There was significant marijuana being provided to Teken but he wasn’t prosecuted when the case enforcement operation was conducted in April 2011.

As you read the details of the story, you will learn Tekan was mutilated along with his buddies Brendan Mess, Tamerlan’s friend from the gym, and Erik Weisman in a triple homicide on the 10th year anniversary of 911!!!

There is so much to learn from this disturbing case but one would think the sad outcome with dysfunctional government would help BREAK DOWN THE WALLS!

Where are the leaders and why do we still pretend that terrorists are not engaged in criminal activity?

Some references and background: