OP-ED



How Republicans Could Pull Out a Win After America Votes for Incivility, Corruption, Fraud, Waste, and Stupidity

(The Olive) There, this writer said it – America just voted for stupidity among other things in allowing the Politicrats to retake the reigns of power in the House.

I heard a conservative radio host say last Thursday that the Dems retaking the House in the 2018 midterms was not really that big of a deal since the Republicans control the Senate. I disagree, it is a very big deal.

While it is true that the Republicans can do much to block the Politicrats agenda(s) as they control the Senate, let us not forget that the Politicrats can still do tremendous damage.

This writer cannot fathom what the American people were thinking when they handed the House to Democrats. That was a foolish move, very foolish.

Yes, yes, I know – tradition dictates the opposing party (of the party in the White House) always makes gains in the midterms. Checks and balances and all that good stuff.

I suppose it is not all the voters’ fault (I’m being generous here). If one is not a seasoned political observer/analyst, it’s not hard to get lost in what is really at stake. I thought it was pretty obvious.

Voting for Democrats as a way to strike back at Trump or other Republicans who disappointed them in any way is akin to cutting your nose off to spite your face!

Voting should entail picking the person(s) that one thinks will best represent their positions – hopefully, it will also entail choosing who will best represent what is good for the country.

Far too many people vote on an emotional basis, or as a way to strike back at someone, or because that candidate promises to give them lots of freebies. That my friends is irresponsible, dangerous, and stupid.

Pelosi, who will soon have the gavel, often can’t remember what she is saying, stumbles over her words, and famously stated that: “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it”

How is it possible that anyone could be this stupid? – a child would know better than this. Nancy Pelosi after the Politicrat win in the midterms is already talking about investigations into the Trump administration. There is also talk among the Democrats of impeachment.

Pelosi also stated that she will use “subpoena power,” and that, “It is a great arrow to have in your quiver in terms of negotiating on other subjects,” she is quoted as saying by J.D. Heyes of The National Sentinel.

Notice the Politicrats have not even officially accepted the transfer of power yet, and the threats are already on the table and back in play.

Classic Politicrat strategy is to make threats to get their way. To add insult to injury, the bought and paid for national media will gleefully back the Politicrats’ plays 100%.

Looney Tunes Politicrat Adam Schiff will take over the helm of the House Intelligence committee and is already promising more investigations into Trump/Russia collusion.

The House already investigated the imagined “Russia collusion” and found nothing after what, 14 months of investigating?

Robert Mueller’s federally funded witch hunt set in motion by Politicrat sympathizer Rod Rosenstein has been chasing the ever-elusive facts (because they do not exist) on Trump/Russia collusion for over 18 months and has not found a shred of evidence.

We all know that if there were truly teeth to the Mueller investigation, the evidence would have been leaked right before the midterms. Millions and millions of taxpayer dollars wasted on this insane idiocy, and now Schiff wants to spend millions more looking for a crime that does not exist?

This writer would be remiss if I did not also mention that beacon of truth and staunch defender of free speech Maxine Waters. Mad Maxine will be in a position of power now as well. What was it she said? Oh yes, “There are those who say, ‘What if we get rid of him? Then we’ve got that Vice President and he’ll be worse,’” she said. “I say knock off the first one and then go after the second one.”

It’s not only the leftist progressives in office, but also the public leftists (Antifa, college students, everyday Americans) backed up by and fueled by the leftist media. One such journo-terrorist writing for GQ Magazine recently compared President Trump to ISIS!

Mike Adams (Natural News) recently said that it is time to push back against these leftist Looney Tunes that are so deeply out of touch with reality and Hell-bent on destroying society.

We conservatives need to push back and push back hard; NOT in a violent way, this writer condemns the use of any and all forms of violence period – but in other ways.

Speaking out on social media – and there are other platforms out there that will not censor us, like Gab.com, The Deplorables Network, MeWe, Brighteon.com, and others. Write articles and if you can’t write, share conservative articles all across the Internet. The so-med terrorists can’t shut us all up. Now more then ever we need to be vigilant, do your part to KEEP America great.

The possibility does exist that despite the Politicrats picking up the House in the 2018 midterms, the Republicans might yet pull out a win from this unmitigated disaster.

We will now have two years of Pelosi, Schiff, and Waters among others making fools of themselves, breaking promises, spending America’s money on stupidity, likely attempting to impeach a popular president that has committed no crime, and lastly – I predict the obstructionism of the Politicrats will rise even higher.

If these things happen, and this writer believes they will, America will see the Democrats for what they really are – (they should have already) obstructionist, lying, and power hungry fools in search of the perfect socialist utopia built on the backs of the hard-working American public.

If you are in doubt about this – please refer to rising Politicrat superstar Alexandria Reality-Isn’t-Real Ocasio-Cortez. You know, the economics genius that informed us that Medicaid for all is/would be cheaper than the system we have now. Cough, cough, choke. Uh huh, and under Obamacare, you can keep your doctor and medical insurance will be cheaper – we promise.

I recently wrote that the Democrats have just destroyed themselves, well; I’m hoping the Politicrats tenure in power these next two years in the House will be the final nail in the Politicrat coffin. Hopefully, the American people will see the Politicrats for what and who they are, and the Republicans will, therefore, turn a defeat into a potential future win.