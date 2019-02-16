How Stupid Is AOC? Well, Check This Out!

After killing off the possibility of 25,000 to 40,000 jobs promised by Amazon, idiot Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave her first speech in the Bronx, calling for “dignified” jobs for New Yorkers.

“We need to create dignified jobs in New York City,” Ocasio-Cortez said at an inauguration ceremony Saturday in Queens. “We don’t have to settle for scraps in the greatest city in the world.”

This moron is setting policy for the Democrat — Socialist — Party. She actually boasted of helping to drive Amazon out of the city because of its alleged “corporate greed” and “worker exploitation.” She is a full-blown Communist and she’s stupid. They pay more than minimum wage.

She is exploiting her constituents with her nonsense.

Unfortunately, the fact that Amazon doesn’t pay taxes looks very bad and helps her lie about chasing Amazon out of town.

OMao-Cortez thinks low-level unskilled workers should make what an executive makes.

Anything is possible: today was the day a group of dedicated, everyday New Yorkers & their neighbors defeated Amazon’s corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world. https://t.co/nyvm5vtH9k — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 14, 2019

The politics of envy and greed works for her. Her constituents love her. She is said to be the future of the Democrat Party.

The crowd has spoken here at the Renaissance School for Musical Theater and Technology in the Bronx for @AOC Inaugural Address Ceremony today. pic.twitter.com/KTXU3Y4SKV — Jose A. Alvarado Jr. (@jose___a) February 16, 2019

