How the Far-Left Successfully Transformed American Traitor Chelsea Manning Into a Hero

The MSM has continually accused Donald Trump of leaking classified information, despite denials from people like H.R. McMaster, but for traitor Chelsea Manning, they only offer support and euphemisms. They have cooperated with the far-left in transforming her into an American hero. Together, they have re-written history.

Let’s be clear, Manning is a traitor. David French summarized Manning’s egregious violations in a National Review article:

It’s worth remembering what he did. He disclosed, in a gigantic document dump, more than a million pages of classified information, including information about American military operations, American diplomacy, and American allies. The Obama administration was forced to rush to safety foreign friends whom Manning had outed as helping Americans. He broke faith with every relevant provision of the Army’s warrior ethos — he abandoned his mission, he actively aided the enemy, and he acted with stunning disregard for the lives of his comrades. He did so because, acting on his own authority, he decided he wanted to stimulate “worldwide discussion, debate, and reforms.”

When Manning’s commuted sentence was first announced on January 17, 2017, the media praised her release. NBC’s Scott Kelley declared that “The Obama presidency is ending on a note of forgiveness.”

At the same time, they chastised Trump just two days prior for talking to Russia about an ISIS threat. During the opening tease of Monday’s CBS Evening News, Pelley speculated saying: “Loose lips at the White House? Did the President reveal highly classified information to the Russians in the Oval Office?”

It’s gotten worse

Except for Fox News, the media has become apologists and active supporters of American Traitor, Chelsea Manning, née Bradley Manning. She is no longer referred to as a traitor though she was convicted of being one after, for one thing, having released the names of 900 Afghans who helped the U.S.

She is being called a “leaker” or a “whistleblower”. Some describe her as a transgender hero.

Excuses over her so-called “turbulent” life and her cries of being bullied permeated her trial and continue to infuse the sympathetic left-wing media. None of that is relevant to the fact that she knowingly betrayed her country. Her actions led to the disastrous Arab Spring according to some reports and greatly harmed U.S. foreign relations.

She was recently honored with a Harvard Fellowship, later rescinded though she will still be at Harvard telling students about how she did the “ethical” thing by violating the law.

She gets to decide federal law governing spies according to the media.

What the MSM is saying

The New Yorker article condemned Harvard for taking back the honor with their article, ‘Harvard’s Dishonorable Treatment of Chelsea Manning and Michelle Jones’.

The politically correct media calls her a mere ‘leaker’ as they re-write history. The Washington Post headlined a sympathetic article, ‘Chelsea Manning Reveals Why She Leaked Secret Military’.

ABC News helped her explain – uncontested – why she had to leak. USA Today talked about Chelsea Manning’s ‘incredible journey from leaker to transgender.’ The AP excused her with their piece, ‘Chelsea Manning says she’s not a traitor.’

The Tylt went further suggesting she’s merely a whistleblower. They asked, ‘Is Chelsea Manning a whistleblower or a traitor?’

Chelsea Manning defines herself and MSM assists

Chelsea Manning said Sunday she is not an “American traitor” as her critics have claimed, and that she did what she thought was right, the AP reported. The hard-left activist truly hates traditional America, don’t kid yourself. She did what she wanted to do and all else be damned.

About the United States, she said, “I’m walking out of prison and I see, literally, a dystopian novel unfolding before my eyes,” she said. “That’s how I feel when I walk in the American streets today.”

She is painting herself as a hero who did the “ethical” thing.

Being transgender or far-left is an excuse for committing a capital offense in our lawless nation.

Background

Despite endless sorry tales of childhood abuse and bullying during her trial, she was convicted and ordered to serve 35 years in prison. Barack Obama pardoned her after only seven years.

Manning as a bullied youngster and serviceman – she was a man at the time – in large part resulted from her own very difficult and offensive behavior. As one example of this, she would scream so much at her superior officers, they called her “General Manning”.

She was sane enough to stand trial but she’s not typical or normal by most standards.

Chelsea Elizabeth Manning (born Bradley Edward Manning, December 17, 1987), a former United States Army soldier, was convicted by court-martial in July 2013, of violations of the Espionage Act and other offenses, after disclosing to WikiLeaks of over a million classified, or unclassified but sensitive, military and diplomatic documents.

Manning was ultimately charged with 22 offenses, including aiding the enemy, which was the most serious charge and could have resulted in a death sentence.

He was sentenced to serve a 35-year sentence at the maximum-security U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth. On January 17, 2017, President Barack Obama commuted Manning’s sentence to nearly seven years of confinement dating from his arrest on May 27, 2010 by military authorities.

In 2011, Manning was awarded a “Whistleblowerpreis” by the leftists of the German Section of the International Association of Lawyers against Nuclear Arms and the Federation of German Scientists. In 2012, she was awarded “People’s Choice Award” awarded by Global Exchange. In 2013, she was awarded the Sean MacBride Peace Prize by the International Peace Bureau. In 2014, she was awarded the Sam Adams Award by Sam Adams Associates for Integrity in Intelligence. Lots of America haters in those groups.

In reality, Manning’s leaks are said to have started the Arab Spring which so damaged the Middle East. They were embarrassing to the U.S. and damaging for foreign relations.

America haters, the media, and the hard-left have all worked together to re-write the story of an American Traitor. She is now an ethical leaker, a whistleblower, who really loves her country and did what was right.