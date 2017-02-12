How the West Was Lost

A generation from now, Americans may be asking themselves the question posed in the title of this article. Put in simple terms: we are threatened by an enemy within—the Left—which has partnered with an enemy from without—the Global Jihad Movement—to destroy the West.

The American Left has worked for 100 years to bring America down, by attacking religion, patriotism, the family; keeping black Americans from living the American dream. Their ultimate goal hasn’t changed—world Communism.

The eight years of Obama were marked by an unprecedented White House campaign to weaken civil order by inciting black Americans’ distrust of police and resentment toward whites, encouraging illegal immigration and aligning with radical groups like the Muslim Brotherhood to replace secular dictators in three Middle East countries with Islamist regimes. Hillary Clinton was poised to succeed him as president and continue the process.

Unfortunately for her (but fortunately for us), she lost to Donald Trump, who began immediately to dismantle Obama’s socialist framework of changes, and reverse some of the damage the Left had worked long and hard to achieve before Obama.

The executive order

One of Trump’s first moves was to beef up, via executive order, our defenses against infiltration of terrorists and those with extreme views on women, gays and other religions. The order’s aim was summed up in this paragraph:

The United States cannot, and should not, admit those who do not support the Constitution, or those who would place violent ideologies over American law. In addition, the United States should not admit those who engage in acts of bigotry or hatred (including “honor” killings, other forms of violence against women, or the persecution of those who practice religions different from their own) or those who would oppress Americans of any race, gender, or sexual orientation.

He ordered a review and upgrade of policies in vetting those seeking admission to the U.S., via visa, immigration or as refugees. KT McFarland, the Deputy National Security Advisor, recently described to Fox News a portion of the present squishy vetting: a form that had to be filled out asking, “Are you a terrorist?”

Proper vetting requires data on individuals who seek to come here, data from their home nations. But that in turn requires a functioning and/or cooperating government.

Pending completion of these reviews and instituting extreme vetting, the president halted for 90 days immigration from seven countries with non-functioning or uncooperative governments and terror concerns. The countries were drawn from a list in a bipartisan bill passed under the Obama Admin. in 2015, said the Wall Street Journal. Additional countries were added by his DHS,

The list comprises: Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Yemen and Somalia. Ingress by Syrians was barred until an effective vetting process is devised.

President Trump’s order also halted for 120 days The United States Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), pending a review of procedures “to ensure that those approved for refugee admission do not pose a threat to the security and welfare of the United States.”

What’s so bad about those 7 countries?

All the countries have dreadful problems: Iran is an enemy and the premier sponsor of worldwide terror. In Iraq, says the Dept. of State, “numerous terrorist and insurgent groups are active, including ISIL [Obama’s term for ISIS.]” The nation is engulfed in war, as is Syria, where “terrorist and other violent extremist groups including ISIL, … al-Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, and others operate.”

The DOS warning about Sudan is no better: “Terrorist groups remain present in Sudan and are intent on harming Westerners and Western interests. Terrorist actions may include suicide operations, bombings, shootings, or kidnappings.” The warning about Libya is even more dire: our embassy fled in 2014, amid such charms as: “fighting between armed groups and government forces as well as terrorist attacks….Terrorist organizations, including Islamic State-affiliated groups and al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, continue to threaten the region.”

Yemen features the headquarters of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, ISIS and a raging civil war. As for Somalia, a favorite Obama source for refugees, Americans are warned of: “continuous activity by the al-Qaeda affiliated terrorist group, al-Shabaab, among numerous other threats on land sea and air.…There is no U.S. embassy presence in Somalia.”

Read at the links what life is like in these countries and you’ll see that they are hardly countries with an orderly database and staff to work with in vetting those who want to enter America. Plus, they’re infested with terrorists itching to come here.

The Left opposes vetting those who enter America

Certainly, no rational person could disagree with these decisions. But the Left has, and vehemently. Indeed, we have reason to suspect that the Left rejects any attempt to increase security. Witness a statement by Tom Perez—then-head of the DOJ civil rights division—now candidate for DNC chair, during a 2011 meeting between DOJ officials and “Islamist advocates” who “lobbied them for cutbacks in anti-terror funding.”

The Daily Caller reported: “During his speech, Perez applauded the Islamist lobbyists for persuading government officials to end extra security checks on airline passengers from Nigeria and 12 Islamic countries [in the wake of the Underwear Bomber terror attack].” He reveled in the achievement:

“We heard a lot of feedback from people in this room and from leaders across the country that we could be doing a better job [by ending the checks] … and a few months later, and thanks to you, we did just that.”

Thus does the Left prove it’s an enemy of the American people. It clearly seeks to bring in as many Muslims as possible, so America can suffer the same dire consequences as Europe did, by bringing in massive numbers of Muslim migrants—the complete destruction of civil society in Germany, the country that took in the most migrants and the destruction of others to a lesser degree. This is what the Left has achieved in Europe, and we are next.

Making America ungovernable

Beginning during Mr. Trump’s inauguration, the Left instantly moved to fight everything he does—in the streets, with a DC riot of black-garbed agitators, in Congress with constant, shameless obstruction, in the Media with a steady stream of fake and obviously anti-Trump news. And since the immigration executive order, we’ve had nationwide protests—many of which call for making America “ungovernable.”

This is also the stated mission of organizations like DisruptJ20 and “a website called Ungovernable 2017 [which] helped coordinate DisruptJ20’s DC efforts with anti-Trump protests around the country, reported the Daily Caller. Also reported is that the rioting at Berkeley, aiming to shut down a speech by Trump supporter Milo Yiannopoulos, was “spear-headed by a national group calling themselves “Refuse Fascism.”

“Video posted to Refuse Fascism’s Facebook page last week features one of the group’s leaders whipping a throng of protesters into a frenzy with calls of revolution,” said the DC. “We need to make this country ungovernable,” she shouted.

The DC wrote that “Cornel West is listed as one of the “initiators” of the group, along with: “Carl Dix, a founding member of the Revolutionary Communist Party USA.”

In an article, the Oathkeepers expose Refuse Fascism as “A Clever Cloaking of the Revolutionary Communist Party,” and list other “communist organization[s] inciting riots against the nationalist policies of the current administration.” They write that the Media is furiously pumping out propaganda that Trump is a fascist who must be stopped, aimed at the young and info-challenged, who then join protests organized by these groups. On its website, Refuse Fascism openly recruits people to join the resistance against Trump.

That resistance now directly interferes with government function: Betsy DeVos, the new education secretary, was blocked by BLM protestors from entering a DC school she wanted to visit.

Trump’s travel ban attacked by the Left

The president’s temporary travel ban provided a ready excuse for coast-to-coast protests ostensibly in support of Muslims being “barred”—though the ban was only temporary, and only barred 15 percent of Muslims.

The courts usurp the president’s authority over national security

Now the leftist courts have joined the battle. Seattle federal judge James Robart vastly overreached by not only blocking the temporary ban for his jurisdiction, but for the entire country, using the excuse that the Constitution mandates a uniform system of immigration, and citing no other legal authority. The judge ignored 8 U.S.C. 1182(f), which clearly gives the president plenary power over who enters this country:

Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.

The DOJ appealed to a 3-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit, the most liberal—and most overturned—appeals court. On February 9th, the panel upheld the district Judge’s temporary restraining order. They, too did not mention 8 U.S.C. 1182(f).

The events of 9/11 made it obvious that jihadi Islam is at war with us, and the acts described above represent an intentional sabotage of government by the Left, with the clear object of continuing the flow of Muslims into America.

The Left has effectively destroyed Europe; it’s just a matter of time and the inexorable effects of Muslims’ far greater birth rate. It’s evident that Western civilization is under assault, and only a few world leaders are opposing it, including our president.

The court decision must be overturned in the SCOTUS—with Neil Gorsuch seated. If not, the courts will forever be empowered to advise and consent on foreign policy and immigration. McConnell must expedite his confirmation. And: we have to see the Left’s acts since Election Day as the sedition it is, and vigorously oppose any such acts that violate law, from now on.

If we don’t do both, we will lose the West.