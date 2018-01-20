How They Voted! #SchumerShutdown Schumer Wants Amnesty Over National Security

Democrats are doing their best to pin the shutdown on Republicans. They are trying to convince people that if they control Congress and the White House, Republicans are responsible. The fact is that the Senate needs 60 votes to keep the spending going and they must have Democrats.

Democrats do whatever Chuck Schumer tells them to do and Schumer has no intention of giving Trump any wins. He knows the media will tell the nation that this is a Republican shutdown when it’s obviously a Schumer Shutdown.

Three Democrats in red states voted ‘yes’, knowing it was going down. They did it get re-elected. The ‘yes’ votes were: Doug Jones in Alabama, who is a Soros-funded Democrat; Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota; and Claire McCaskill in Missouri.

The ‘no’ vote Republicans were: Lindsey Graham who wants amnesty for all while Mike Lee and Rand Paul who were concerned about the spending. The bill gave Democrats every single thing they wanted, but Democrats decided to make amnesty for DACA with nothing in exchange a pre-requisite for funding the government.

John McCain didn’t vote but he wouldn’t have voted for it. He wants amnesty for all, always has. Mitch McConnell had to vote ‘no’ according to Senate rules in order to bring the bill back to the floor.

The Democrats and media believe they can pin the shutdown and the failure of the DACA bill on the President. It’s deceitful but the end justifies the means.

They claim Trump blew up the deal when in fact, Democrats blew it up with a bill that met NONE of the President’s requirements. Democrats are demanding everything they want because amnesty means 4 or 5 red states will turn blue. A recent shocking report claims there are 3.6 million DACA in the United States. Democrats and Lindsey Graham even gave protected status to DAPA.

The final vote was 49-50. See the tally at the end.

The Democrats chose illegal aliens over the military.

SARAH SANDERS BLASTS SCHUMER DEMOCRATS

“Senate Democrats own the Schumer Shutdown. Tonight, they put politics above our national security, military families, vulnerable children, and our country’s ability to serve all Americans,” Sanders said.

“This is the behavior of obstructionist losers, not legislators,” she said. “When Democrats start paying our armed forces and first responders we will repoen negotiations on immigration reform. During this politically manufactured Schumer shutdown, the President and his administration will fight for and protect the administration.”

“Democrats can’t shut down the booming Trump economy. Are they now so desperate they’ll shut down the government instead?” she retorted, adding the #SchumerShutdown hashtag on Twitter.

THE TALLY

Here’s how every senator voted:

Alaska

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Republican: YES

Sen. Dan Sullivan, Republican: YES

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, Democrat: YES Sen. Richard Shelby, Republican: YES Arkansas Sen. John Boozman, Republican: YES Sen. Tom Cotton, Republican: YES Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, Republican: NO Sen. John McCain, Republican: Did not vote California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Democrat: NO Sen. Kamala Harris, Democrat: NO Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, Democrat: NO Sen. Cory Gardner, Republican: YES Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Democrat: NO Sen. Christopher Murphy, Democrat: NO Delaware Sen. Thomas Carper, Democrat: NO Sen. Chris Coons, Democrat: NO Florida Sen. Bill Nelson, Democrat: NO Sen. Marco Rubio, Republican: YES Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson, Republican: YES Sen. David Perdue, Republican: YES Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono, Democrat: NO Sen. Brian Schatz, Democrat: NO Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, Republican: YES Sen. Chuck Grassley, Republican: YES Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo, Republican: YES Sen. Jim Risch, Republican: YES Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Democrat: NO Sen. Dick Durbin, Democrat: NO Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly, Democrat: YES Sen. Todd Young, Republican: YES Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran, Republican: YES Sen. Pat Roberts, Republican: YES Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, Republican: NO Sen. Rand Paul, Republican: NO Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, Republican: YES Sen. John Kennedy, Republican: YES Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey, Democrat: NO Sen Elizabeth Warren, Democrat: NO Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, Democrat: NO Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Democrat: NO Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Republican: YES Sen. Angus King, Independent: NO Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, Democrat: NO Sen. Debby Stabenow, Democrat: NO Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Democrat: NO Sen. Tina Smith, Democrat: NO Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, Republican: YES Sen. Claire McCaskill, Democrat: YES Mississippi Sen. Thad Cochran, Republican: YES Sen. Roger Wicker, Republican: YES Montana Sen. Steve Daines, Republican: YES Sen. Jon Tester, Democrat: NO North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, Republican: YES Sen. Thom Tillis, Republican: YES North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, Democrat: YES Sen. John Hoeven, Republican: YES Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer, Republican: YES Sen. Ben Sasse, Republican: YES New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan, Democrat: NO Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Democrat: NO New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Democrat: NO Sen. Robert Menendez, Democrat: NO New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich, Democrat: NO Sen. Tom Udall, Democrat: NO Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Democrat: NO Sen. Dean Heller, Republican: YES New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Democrat: NO Sen. Chuck Schumer, Democrat: NO Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, Republican: YES Sen. Sherrod Brown, Democrat: NO Oklahoma Sen. James Inhofe, Republican: YES Sen. James Lankford, Republican: YES Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, Democrat: NO Sen. Ron Wyden, Democrat: NO Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, Democrat: NO Sen. Pat Toomey, Republican: YES Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, Democrat: NO Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Democrat: NO South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican NO Sen. Tim Scott, Republican: YES South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds, Republican: YES Sen. John Thune, Republican: YES Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander, Republican: YES Sen. Bob Corker, Republican: YES Texas Sen. John Cornyn, Republican: YES Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican: YES Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, Republican: YES Sen. Mike Lee, Republican: NO Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, Democrat: NO Sen. Mark Warner, Democrat: NO Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, Democrat: NO Sen. Bernie Sanders, Independent: NO Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell, Democrat: NO Sen. Patty Murray, Democrat: NO Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Democrat: NO Sen. Ron Johnson, Republican: YES West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Republican: YES Sen. Joe Manchin, Democrat: YES Wyoming Sen. John Barasso, Republican: YES Sen. Michael Enzi, Republican: YES