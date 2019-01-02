Howard Dean, Still Crazy After All These Years

Failed presidential candidate and all-around loon, Howard Dean, is making no sense again. Dean thinks a GOP Senate will impeach the President and the Vice President. He has visions of Nancy Pelosi becoming President [God help us].

That is actually possible. Trump has to be removed, which is not far fetched. Then Pence has to go. Case has not been made. If that happens, however, we will welcome President Pelosi. https://t.co/nA9DpypNWj — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) December 28, 2018

Others responding have the same delusion.

Pelosi ascending would be a great event to right the ship of state. That said: is there any way a post-Pence @SenateGOP removes Trump – even in the face of 100% proof of everything we’ve seen these past 3+ yrs – if Pelosi is next in line to the WH? We’ll need a Jerry Ford 2.0 VP. — Todus (@Todus) December 28, 2018

I LIKE THE SOUND OF PRESIDENT PELOSI — ISAIAH ALDRIDGE (@imaldridge) December 28, 2018

Case is in the public eye already to remove Pence. He ran the transition which is now rife with indictments. Manafort CHOSE Pence. We know enough to remove him from Executive power. — Samuel Bell (@bartbell435) December 28, 2018

If you go to the Twitter feed, it’s the craziest thing, especially since they are taking this seriously.

Dean and his buddy, Soros babe, Neera Tanden, wish Al Gore had won. He could have saved the planet.

Indeed we could have had this man for President but the Supreme Court decided they knew better than the voters. It’s been a tough 19 years for the country and the world because of 5 right wingers from the Federalist Society. https://t.co/8NqLQ6OgWj — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) January 1, 2019

They plan to overturn the will of the people if they can. Think about their mindset. They want to overturn an election. They’re not Americans. These people have been screaming impeach since before the President took office. It’s what they do in Third World nations.

Speaking of loons, Moonbeam Jerry Brown equated fighting climate change with fighting the Nazis.