HuffPo Alleges Kimberly Guilfoyle Left While Under Investigation for Misconduct

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a co-host on The Five at Fox News and a conservative, resigned from the network to allegations that she engaged in inappropriate behavior. The rumor mill is heating up against her. The Huffington Post wrote a hit piece or exposé about her, however you choose to look at it. HuffPo is a very trashy news outlet.

The article is very defamatory, especially if it’s not true. They’re trying to make another #MeToo out of her.

HuffPo’s sources tell them Ms. Guilfoyle left Fox News after an investigation into misconduct allegations.

People need to keep in mind that HuffPo hates Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle is dating Donald Trump Jr. Also, there is a war on Fox, and HuffPo is no friend to Fox.

The Trump supporters are the stage hands and guys behind the camera. Much of the other talent are liberals trying to run a conservative network.

She is being portrayed as engaging in emotionally abusive behavior. The most salacious allegation is that she showed photos of male genitalia to colleagues who weren’t interested in seeing it. Allegedly, she would tell her co-workers who the genitalia belonged to.

The other emotional abuse was reportedly aimed at makeup and hair artists, producers, and support staff. It would be good to know if they’re snowflakes.

Her lawyers are said to have been in negotiations since spring and Kimberly was supposed to have left in July, which she did.

In response to an email with a list of 19 detailed questions, Guilfoyle’s attorney John Singer wrote the following statement:

“Any accusations of Kimberly engaging in inappropriate work-place conduct are unequivocally baseless and have been viciously made by disgruntled and self-interested employees. During her lengthy and decorated tenure with the company, Kimberly was beloved, well-respected, and supportive of anyone she ever met. It’s utterly preposterous that there are those who are nefariously and greedily twisting innocent conversations amongst close friends into much more than what it actually was for financial gain. Kimberly has happily moved onto the next chapter of her life and hopes others will do the same.”

I know people at Fox News and most of the hosts, producers, writers are liberals trying to operate like conservatives. It’s important to keep that in mind. HuffPo claims they spoke with 21 sources inside and outside Fox News and 21st Century Fox. Six say she showed the genitalia photos to colleagues and regularly discussed sexual matters.

Vanity Fair, which broke the story about Guilfoyle leaving the network, and The Daily Beast, which reported that Fox News staff allegedly waged a “hostile whisper campaign” against Guilfoyle, said she crossed the line.

Fox News was waiting until she found a new job and didn’t want to fire her.

The network issued a terse statement when she announced her departure last Tuesday: “FOX News has parted ways with Kimberly Guilfoyle.” HER ATTORNEYS THREATENED HUFFPO Hours after HuffPo published its report that Guilfoyle’s departure was not voluntary, her attorneys from the law firm Clare Locke LLP sent a threatening legal notice to HuffPo and the reporter, claiming the story was false and defamatory and that failure to retract it would constitute evidence of “actual malice.” The alleged sources said she was isolated from co-workers, but had been protected by Roger Ailes. In fact, she tried to convince on-air personalities to defend him. [Big deal] She is a conservative working with libs. One accusation is that Kimberly was annoyed that Judge Pirro had her own show, but she didn’t. She allegedly said the judge was too old to be on TV [she’s 67] [Another big deal] The sources said Rupert Murdoch signed off on the plan to remove Guilfoyle, which was brought to him by Suzanne Scott, who became CEO of Fox News in May. Sources also said Guilfoyle’s allies had repeatedly attempted to lobby Murdoch but that he was impervious to those efforts. A source familiar with Murdoch’s thinking told HuffPost that the executive bristles at outside efforts to push him on business matters and that he had caught wind of Guilfoyle’s behavior and was not interested in allowing it to continue. There is more and you can read it at HuffPo. Frankly, it is just gossip to us. What kind of people defame someone anonymously? She’s gone, why do it?