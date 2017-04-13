HuffPo Writer Says “Toxic” White Men Should Be Blocked from Voting for 20 to 30 Years

The days of philosophers with common sense and a knowledge of how the world works is in danger of extinction. The world of philosophy entertains leftist drivel and racial hatred, no matter how inaccurate and absurd. It’s gone PC at the expense of intellectual honesty.

For example, Huffington Post writer Shelley Garland, a philosophy student and feminist activist, says it might be time to block white men from voting for 20 years. Without white men, there would be no Brexit, no Trump. It would strengthen the Progressive cause if white men couldn’t vote, she explains.

She’s referring to South Africa and the world for that matter, not simply the United States and she’s calling the U.S. a colonial power.

“Toxic white masculinity” led to the 2008 recession according to Garland.

She doesn’t want to deprive white men indefinitely, just 20 years or 30, until we see a “decline in the influence of reactionary and neo-liberal ideology in the world”.

White men “reignite” modern capitalism and we would “see a redistribution of global assets to their rightful owners” without them.

Redistribution is “long overdue” and white men unfairly control much of the wealth in the world, she explained using her crazy thought process.

The racist leftist elaborated:

It is obvious that this violent status quo will not change without a struggle, and the only way to do so will be through the expropriation of these various assets and equitably distribute them to those who need them. This will not only make the world a more equitable place, but will also go some way to paying the debt that white males owe the world…

…It is no surprise that liberalism – and its ideological offshoots of conservatism and libertarianism – are the most popular ideologies among white males. These ideologies with their focus on individuals and individual responsibility, rather than group affiliation, allow white men to ignore the debt that they owe society, and from acknowledging that most of their assets, wealth, and privilege are the result of theft and violence.

Depriving white men of the vote for 20 to 30 years is a “small price to pay” for all the misery white men have inflicted according to her.

She makes the false assumption that black and brown men have not done any of it. Currently, the Middle East and Africa are home to the world’s most active slave traders and they are by-and-large not white men.

If you want to know who is “toxic”, it’s HuffPo, they’re “toxic”. Also “toxic” is Shelley Garland.

Here is the HuffPo editorial board that brought you this sexist, racist and mindless claptrap. They’re “toxic”, very.