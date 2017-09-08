Huge! 5313 Fraudulent Votes Possibly Cast in NH, Enough to Sway the Election

According to The Patch, data from state police and the secretary of state shows that out-of-staters who don’t live in NH may have determined 2016’s political races.

That is huge news. The senate seat was very narrowly lost by Republicans and the President narrowly lost New Hampshire.

The Patch reported that more than 5,000 people who probably don’t live in the state registered to vote in the 2016 general election. Speaker Shawn Jasper, R-Hudson, requested statistical data to determine the effectiveness of our election laws and future legislation.

It has been determined that on Nov. 8, 2016, 6,540 voters used an out-of-state driver’s license as identification to vote but as of Aug. 30, 2017, only 1,014 of those individuals – 15.5 percent – had been issued a New Hampshire driver’s license, according to the data.

State law requires people who come to live in the state and have a motor vehicle to register that vehicle in the state and obtain a New Hampshire driver’s license within 60 days.

Another 196 people may have voted in two states.

Those facts prompted Kris Kobach, vice chairman of President Donald Trump’s Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, to charge that in last year’s close U.S. Senate race in which Democrat Maggie Hassan defeated Republican Kelly Ayotte, “it is highly likely that voting by nonresidents changed the result.” Hassan defeated Ayotte by 1,017 votes.

Kobach, the secretary of state of Kansas, made the charge in an opinion piece published late Thursday by the conservative news and opinion site Breitbart, which can be viewed here.

He also stated that “illegal voting by nonresidents” could have pushed Hillary Clinton to win New Hampshire’s four electoral votes over Trump. Clinton won the Granite Statec contest by 2,700 votes.

Project Veritas spent time investigating corrupt voting in New Hampshire.