HUGE WIN FOR FREEDOM! SCOTUS Rules Mandatory Union Dues Are Illegal

Mandating union dues for non-members has been ruled illegal by the Supreme Court of the United States. That will seriously deplete the funds they use to buy Democrat politicians. Unions are a slush fund for them. The unions, in essence, are forcing non-members to give to political groups that go against their beliefs. Not everyone is a Democrat.

This ends four decades of precedent and it is a wholly American decision against tyranny.

The justices, in the 5-4 ruling, said public sector unions take political positions and forcing people to pay dues means they end up funding speech and political activity they may disagree with.

This is a major hit on public sector unions which we contend shouldn’t exist in the first place because of the serious conflict of interests. This is how we get corrupt government agencies like the DoJ and the IRS.

IT’S ABOUT FREE SPEECH

“Fundamental free speech rights are at stake,” wrote Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., who authored the majority opinion.

The case came from Illinois, where Mark Janus, a state employee, sued the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, Council 31 claiming he should not have to pay mandatory union fees as a non-member because he disagrees with the policies AFSCME backs.

A lower court ruling sided with the unions.

“So many of us have been forced to pay for political speech and policy positions with which we disagree, just so we can keep our jobs. This is a victory for all of us.” said Mark Janus, after his Supreme Court victory this morning.

On Wednesday the majority overturned the key precedent, the 1977 case Abood v. Detroit Board of Education.

Justice Elena Kagan, joined by the court’s other liberal justices, dissented, writing the court’s decision will transform the relationship between public employees and their employers in unexpected ways. She said it will also cause unions to suffer a financial blow.

John Stoessel explains that forcing someone to pay for something they don’t want is tyranny:

By a vote of 5-4, the Supreme Court just ruled that compulsory union dues for government employees violate the First Amendment. Alito wrote the majority opinion. https://t.co/ujaU1J1nCN pic.twitter.com/udAXzCmctg — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 27, 2018

ILLOGICAL RESPONSES FROM THE LEFT

The first one out of the gate is a liar. Fakeahontas Elizabeth Warren is trying to tie the Janus decision to corporations.

What do corporations have to do with Public Sector Unions? https://t.co/qLMb2N43Qv — RBe (@RBPundit) June 27, 2018

The propaganda is already being stirred up. NARAL is claiming it’s about women. That’s a guise that usually works.

Women make up more than half of union-represented employees in the public sector – they earn higher wages & face smaller gender wage gaps than women who don’t have a union. An attack on #Janus puts all working people—women especially—at risk. #UnRigtheEconomy pic.twitter.com/gSxreTiaKg — NARAL (@NARAL) June 27, 2018

Then there are those propagandists like the one tweeting below who say it’s about race. It clearly is not, but it is about freedom.

remember: the anti-union movement is deeply routed in racism. The #Janus case is an attack on public sector unions, where Black & Brown workers are overrepresented. Here is ALEC’s rally against unions featuring mostly white, male interns:https://t.co/EtPeGqsQhp — Jay Riestenberg (@JayRiestenberg) June 25, 2018

THE STORY

By a vote of 5-4, the Supreme Court just ruled that compulsory union dues for government employees violate the First Amendment. Alito wrote the majority opinion. https://t.co/ujaU1J1nCN pic.twitter.com/udAXzCmctg — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 27, 2018