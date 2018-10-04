HUH? Schumer Says Ford Won America’s Hearts, GOP Demeaned Her

When Dr. Ford gave her testimony, she offered no evidence and made unbelievable claims some of us might characterize as lies. Despite that, every media outlet, including Chris Wallace on Fox News characterized her as ‘credible’. This lie continued even as she said she was afraid to fly to D.C. for the hearing — delaying the hearing — while admitting she’s flown all over the world. Sen. Schumer, continuing along those deceitful lines, made a ridiculous claim Thursday.

“Dr. Ford came forward and won America’s hearts. And our Republican colleagues were upset ’cause that might derail their headlong rush to put Judge Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court,” Schumer said.

The Senate Democratic leader also again criticized Republicans’ behavior toward Ford, accusing them of demeaning her.

“It’s wrong what our Republican friends are doing, what my dear friend the Leader is doing, is demeaning to Dr. Ford,” Schumer said Thursday, referring to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

The truth is Mrs. Blasey Ford was never challenged, appeared to lie, and was treated like a Faberge egg. Still, many Americans saw through it. While the media didn’t cover the ex-boyfriend’s letter calling her a liar, the letter went viral on social media.

The minority leader also tried to claim the Democrats didn’t delay the hearing.

Schumer: “Dr. Ford came forward and won America’s hearts…”pic.twitter.com/mDMGsdP6Bs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 4, 2018

One of the more stunning lies is Mrs. Ford went through something terrible. She looked quite happy to do it. In fact, it’s likely she never expected her letter to be kept confidential. Her tale, full of holes, benefitted her financially — her GoFundMe is nearing a million dollars. In August — AUGUST — she chose a very, very far-left lawyer and she took a polygraph. In addition, she made a point of saying she wasn’t upset with Feinstein releasing her letter.

THE LEFTISTS HAVEN’T GIVEN UP

Ford’s lawyers want the FBI to open up the case again and interview Ford and her non-witness witnesses. They want Kavanaugh interviewed. The leftist lawyers want another delay so they can rip Kavanaugh apart some more.

“The ‘investigation’ conducted over the past five days is a stain on the process, on the FBI and on our American ideal of justice,” they claimed.

These are the same people who wanted a man persecuted without evidence and who wanted him presumed guilty with Ford’s specious testimony.

Tabloid fake leftist Ronan Farrow is very disheartened as well.

Idiots like Sen. Hirono said to believe the women without evidence and abandon presumption of innocence, even though she didn’t say the same about Keith Ellison’s accusers.

Someone who has been controversial for years has gained renewed respect during this battle. Sen. Lindsey Graham has been integral in helping Brett Kavanaugh through this Democrat-induced mess.

He sparred with a protester again today. The woman wants Kavanaugh to submit to a polygraph since she hasn’t yet put her finger to the wind.

“You’ve humiliated this guy enough and there seems to be no bottom for some of you,” Graham told the woman.

“Why don’t we dunk him in water and see if he floats?” Graham added to the woman, before returning to address reporters.

.@LindseyGrahamSC: “I have known [Kavanaugh] for 20 years. Not a close friend but a professional relationship. The BK that I knew before the committee is the BK know now — the only difference is an effort to ruin this man’s life.” Protesters then start heckling him. pic.twitter.com/zvbJpilUW5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 4, 2018