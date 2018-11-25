Hundreds of migrants are storming the U.S. border today as the President threatens to close the border.

The hundreds are coming from the leading Central American caravan. They rushing the border at San Ysidro, California in a major test of U.S. and Mexican authorities.

Border Patrol has suspended northbound and southbound vehicle and pedestrian crossings at the San Ysidro port of entry.

It is not yet known if any of the illegal aliens made it through.

This comes as Mexico denies they have reached an agreement with the U.S. to keep migrants in Mexico until their asylum cases are heard.

Gas being brought out on Mexican side pic.twitter.com/5RvdVUFRCN — emma murphy (@emmamurphyitv) November 25, 2018

Us military helicopters all over Mexican side of border now. Normal protocol bars this. pic.twitter.com/q5mfnmvX1z — emma murphy (@emmamurphyitv) November 25, 2018

So many v tiny children in this mayhem pic.twitter.com/jQSZJG2TCe — emma murphy (@emmamurphyitv) November 25, 2018

LIVE NOW!