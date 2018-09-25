Hundreds of Teens Rampage Through Park, Terrorizing Kids

Hundreds of teens identified as Somalis rampaged through the Valley Fair Amusement Park in Shakopee, Minnesota. It was the first night of the ValleyScare activities.

Police said, “The number of individuals running throughout the park increased substantially and was difficult to control.” They had to shut the park down early as the numbers of teens in the mob grew to hundreds.

People described them fighting, terrorizing children, pushing children, knocking over Halloween props.

One victim said the media doesn’t want this out because three Muslims are running for office.

