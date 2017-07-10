Hungarian PM Says the EU Is Following Migration Plans of Messianic Madman George Soros

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán claims the European Union is implementing migration plans designed by leftist billionaire George Soros to bring in a million migrants per year to Europe with the help of his army of NGOs.

Orbán believes it’s an EU immigration force to undermine national sovereignty, Die Presse reports.

The Hungarian Prime Minister says other nations agree but won’t come out publicly. He thinks some southern European nations will soon join him. Italy might be next. They had almost 14,000 enter their country in 48 hours. It’s a full-on invasion.

He also mentioned the destruction of Libya as a reason for the invasion. We all know who to blame for that.

It is true that George Soros and his Open Society Foundations are visibly plotting to do exactly what Orbán describes. The Hungarian Prime Minister didn’t pull this out of thin air. Soros has said it.

Soros should arrange to move refugees on to his properties and into his mansions. Then we can all believe in his sincerity.

Soros demands Europe take in 1 million refugees a year

In November 2015, Soros told Europe to take in at least one million refugees a year.

Soros is a funder of pro-migration groups all over the world. At that time, he released a statement in return to the comments, arguing his beliefs “uphold European values”.

He called on the EU to create a new border control, whereby it “has to accept at least a million asylum-seekers annually for the foreseeable future”.

“Adequate financing is critical,” he said. “The EU should provide £10,000 (€15,000) per asylum-seeker for each of the first two years to help cover housing, health care, and education costs – and to make accepting refugees more appealing to member states.”

George Soros added that it is important to “place refugees where they want to go”.

Migration governance and enforcement according to Soros

In a May 12 memo, titled “Migration Governance and Enforcement Portfolio Review”, Soros argues that the refugee crisis should be accepted as the “new normal.” It is clear that Soros and his money are influencing global immigration policy.

A section of the review titled “Our Work” describes how Center for American Progress has worked with “leaders in the field” to “shape migration policymaking and influence regional and global processes affecting the way migration is governed and enforced.”

Soros supports organizations like the Migration Policy Institute (MPI) and advocacy networks such as the International Detention Coalition (IDC) who want full-bore amnesty and open borders.

It should alarm people to know that George Soros is a Messianic madman with ties to 30 U.S. newspapers.

George Soros says he is god

George Soros has said he is a god and “the creator of everything,” however the billionaire globalist also warns he is a “self-centered” god who believes “normal rules do not apply” to him.

“I fancied myself as some kind of god …” he wrote. “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood, which I felt I had to control, otherwise they might get me in trouble.“

When asked by Britain’s Independent newspaper to elaborate on that statement, Soros doubled down: “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.“

Soros wrote in his book, “The Bubble of American Supremacy,” that the United States is a “threat to the world,” run by a Republican Party that is the devil child of an unholy alliance between “market fundamentalists” and “religious fundamentalists.” We have become a “supremacist” nation.

This is a man who thinks love of country is destroying the world.