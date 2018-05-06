Hypocritical Actress Speaks at Anti-Gun Event With Her Armed Guards?

“Hypocrisy is the contrivance of a false appearance of virtue or goodness, while concealing real character or inclinations, especially with respect to religious and moral beliefs; hence hypocrisy may involve dissimulation, pretense, or a sham.” – Wikipedia and Will Haraway

Ben Howe, who has written for The Atlantic, Buzzfeed, Medium and RedState, showed up at an anti-NRA/Second Amendment protest. He filmed speaker Alyssa Milano as her heavily armed guards chased an NRA member away because he was armed.

Ben Howe snapped video of NRA member Will Haraway being asked by Milano’s security if he was armed. This was a public park and he is allowed to be armed.

“I’m going to ask you to leave,” the guard said repeatedly, physically backing Haraway up by getting in his face and bullying him.

“How far do I have to go?” Haraway asked.

They told him to go to the sidewalk.

Haraway then called her out as a hypocrite.

This is Will Haraway a CCW @nra member. He asked @Alyssa_Milano’s security if he was armed (he was) and then asked Alyssa about it. Here’s what happened. (She comes to talk to him after this and I will post that longer video shortly). pic.twitter.com/qMsq6rbzDd — Ben (@BenHowe) May 5, 2018

Howe tweeted: “FTR, per Section 42 of Dallas City Code, this security guard had no authority to force Will to leave even if @ Alyssa_Milano’s organizations had a protest permit as Will did not represent a group or counter-protest. Permits do not give orgs total ownership of public space.”

All her gun free friends benefitted from her armed guards as well.

She spoke with him afterwards but wouldn’t let him respond.

So @Alyssa_Milano wants to see the unedited video of her and her armed guards “printing”. I have no idea who she is talking to at first, @rangerholton respectfully chimes in. Watch. Also Alyssa please answer why you lied about having no armed guards. #NRAAM2018 #nra @NRATV pic.twitter.com/BuHsvDB9BG — Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) May 6, 2018

This next clip is funny as she babbles while walking away. She ran away from everyone with an opposing viewpoint including NRA TV. She has also refused to speak with Dana Loesch at any time, even off the record.

This is pretty funny. @rangerholton confronted Alyssa Milano with armed security, while she’s babbling to people to ban guns. pic.twitter.com/Sq71otnrK9 — Mike (@Fuctupmind) May 6, 2018

Milano claimed the guards weren’t armed but Mr. Haraway saw the guns.

The police were there as well. She never has to worry.

I saw it. No question. They lie because they are liars. He was carrying. https://t.co/P6nTajFssE — Will Haraway (@HarawayWill) May 6, 2018