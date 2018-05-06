Hypocritical Actress Speaks at Anti-Gun Event With Her Armed Guards?

By
S.Noble
-
0
Share

“Hypocrisy is the contrivance of a false appearance of virtue or goodness, while concealing real character or inclinations, especially with respect to religious and moral beliefs; hence hypocrisy may involve dissimulation, pretense, or a sham.” – Wikipedia and Will Haraway

Ben Howe, who has written for The Atlantic, Buzzfeed, Medium and RedState, showed up at an anti-NRA/Second Amendment protest. He filmed speaker Alyssa Milano as her heavily armed guards chased an NRA member away because he was armed.

Ben Howe snapped video of NRA member Will Haraway being asked by Milano’s security if he was armed. This was a public park and he is allowed to be armed.

“I’m going to ask you to leave,” the guard said repeatedly, physically backing Haraway up by getting in his face and bullying him.

“How far do I have to go?” Haraway asked.

They told him to go to the sidewalk.

Haraway then called her out as a hypocrite.

Howe tweeted: “FTR, per Section 42 of Dallas City Code, this security guard had no authority to force Will to leave even if ’s organizations had a protest permit as Will did not represent a group or counter-protest. Permits do not give orgs total ownership of public space.”

All her gun free friends benefitted from her armed guards as well.

She spoke with him afterwards but wouldn’t let him respond.

This next clip is funny as she babbles while walking away. She ran away from everyone with an opposing viewpoint including NRA TV. She has also refused to speak with Dana Loesch at any time, even off the record.

Milano claimed the guards weren’t armed but Mr. Haraway saw the guns.
The police were there as well. She never has to worry.

Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply