Hysterical Media, Democrats Circle Fake News Report Wagon

As we await the FISA abuse memo, a hysterical media and Democrat Party are distracting with a story about Trump obstructing justice, based on his thinking about firing Mueller. We now know he didn’t “order” it. It’s all tied to the memo.
The FISA abuse memo compiled by Devin Nunes and other members of the House Intelligence Committee might be released as early as Monday.
It is being reported that the memo could end the Mueller probe.
The left will not let that happen.
Adam Schiff told Lawrence O’Donnell that Trump was guilty of obstruction in not firing special counsel Mueller because he had “intent” and that’s obstruction.
His claim is based on a now-debunked NY Times story claiming Trump ordered the firing which turned out to not be true. The story was reluctantly debunked by CBS News, but the media and politicians are going with it as if if were factual news.
We are to accept Trump’s guilty because he thought about it. There are other hit pieces out there but this seems to be the hit piece du jour.
On the CNN ‘Newsroom’, Page Pate said Trump’s use of the phrase “fight back” as “evidence of obstruction of justice.”
The panel agreed he is guilty of “obstruction of justice” because of his “intent”.
Even Comey said he didn’t think “intent” should be in the law. Intent means prosecutors get to read peoples’ minds.
PRETEND THE STORY IS TRUE
Pollster Larry Sabato said it would be a terrible mistake if Trump did fire Mueller. “Well, they have to try to do something. I think there is a real fear, legitimate fear, that if cornered, President Trump will try to fire Bob Mueller. Obviously, he did try earlier in the year in June.”
Apparently, Sabato didn’t get the CBS memo. Trump never “ordered” McGahn to fire Mueller in June. He discussed it with staff.
NeverTrumper Sabato continued. “The amazing thing is that with all of the resources, of all of these news organizations, all the sources they now have confirming that President Trump did indeed want to fire Bob Mueller, you still have President Trump calling it, quote, false news. Fake news. It is not fake. It is not false.”
Oh, but it is fake. There was never any “order” to McGahn and while McGahn did allegedly think of quitting, he never discussed that with Trump and it was not tied to the firing of Mueller.
Based on fake news, Sabato says Trump will try firing Mueller and the people [Soros people] will pour into the streets.
Susan Collins is out telling media that thinking of firing Mueller “was a bad idea”. Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey said on CNN Newsroom that it’s “outrageous” Trump was considering firing Mueller. [What is more outrageous? Lowey’s open borders views!]
THE STORY IS NOT TRUE
This is what was reported by CBS last night debunking the NY Times:
White House counsel Don McGahn threatened to resign from his position in June 2017– but it was not in direct response to President Trump’s discussion of firing newly appointed special counsel Robert Mueller. Two sources directly involved in the deliberations tell CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett that McGahn’s threat was not communicated directly to Mr. Trump, but adjudicated by senior staff, principally then-chief of staff Reince Priebus and then-chief strategist Steve Bannon.
Garrett reports that while Mr. Trump talked about firing Mueller, he never issued a direct “order” to do so in any written form, although he did say he favored it in the presence of senior staff.
So what? He FAVORED it? That’s what they are going to get him on? Who wouldn’t want to fire that corrupt jerk who hired a slew of Hillary donors and oversaw an out-of-control FBI?
No matter the version of the story the one undeniable factor is it revolved around a legal determination. THIS is where all report the conversation ended. Therefore, no obstruction. Trump would have had to, at least, go one step further, which all say never materialized. It’s all “wishful thinking”.
Do these talking heads not realize how desperate AND foolish they appear to the public.
Greg, we have long enjoyed your cool headed and clear analysis of the muddied issues by the Fake news sources and stories, You are like a cool headed Marine Lt. or NCO in the midst of the battle who can make decisions which will win or turn the tide of the battle. What is amazing to me is Adam Schitt’s intentional LIE, advising that when Pres. Trump “thought” about and “discussed” firing the corrupt Mueller, this thought and discussion constituted intent to commit “obstruction of justice” Adam Schitt is a lawyer and former Federal Prosecutor and his intentional lie to the American public should have some consequences as well as his attempts to OBSTRUCT JUSTICE in his further attempts to prevent release of the Memo and other information which the American public, voters, are entitled to see and hear. Adam Schitt should be prosecuted, because his efforts constitute more than “politics” I am a former Marine Officer and a lawyer who used to respect Mueller and Rosenstain, but now realize after learning FACTS that they are just another phony latticework of corruption at the highest levels of the FBI and the Department of Justice.
I called Adam Schitt’s offices and politely stated that I expected Adam Schitt to be prosecuted for his efforts to obstruct justice. Adam Schitt has consistently proven that he is just a shill and not someone who protects our Democratic Republic.
Mueller was supposedly hired to look into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election but now seems to be investigating unrelated unpaid parking tickets and overdue library books in order to charge President Trump and his aides with something, there needs to be a time limit on wasting taxpayer money looking for a crime.More than a year is more than sufficient to find at least one piece of evidence of ‘Russian collision’ but now its Trump thought about firing Mueller !!!!!!!!! maybe the next twitter movement should be “End the Mueller Witch Hunt#”
