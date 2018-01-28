Hysterical Media, Democrats Circle Fake News Report Wagon

As we await the FISA abuse memo, a hysterical media and Democrat Party are distracting with a story about Trump obstructing justice, based on his thinking about firing Mueller. We now know he didn’t “order” it. It’s all tied to the memo.

The FISA abuse memo compiled by Devin Nunes and other members of the House Intelligence Committee might be released as early as Monday.

It is being reported that the memo could end the Mueller probe.

The left will not let that happen.

Adam Schiff told Lawrence O’Donnell that Trump was guilty of obstruction in not firing special counsel Mueller because he had “intent” and that’s obstruction.

His claim is based on a now-debunked NY Times story claiming Trump ordered the firing which turned out to not be true. The story was reluctantly debunked by CBS News, but the media and politicians are going with it as if if were factual news.

We are to accept Trump’s guilty because he thought about it. There are other hit pieces out there but this seems to be the hit piece du jour.

On the CNN ‘Newsroom’, Page Pate said Trump’s use of the phrase “fight back” as “evidence of obstruction of justice.”

The panel agreed he is guilty of “obstruction of justice” because of his “intent”.

Even Comey said he didn’t think “intent” should be in the law. Intent means prosecutors get to read peoples’ minds.

PRETEND THE STORY IS TRUE

Pollster Larry Sabato said it would be a terrible mistake if Trump did fire Mueller. “Well, they have to try to do something. I think there is a real fear, legitimate fear, that if cornered, President Trump will try to fire Bob Mueller. Obviously, he did try earlier in the year in June.”

Apparently, Sabato didn’t get the CBS memo. Trump never “ordered” McGahn to fire Mueller in June. He discussed it with staff.

NeverTrumper Sabato continued. “The amazing thing is that with all of the resources, of all of these news organizations, all the sources they now have confirming that President Trump did indeed want to fire Bob Mueller, you still have President Trump calling it, quote, false news. Fake news. It is not fake. It is not false.”

Oh, but it is fake. There was never any “order” to McGahn and while McGahn did allegedly think of quitting, he never discussed that with Trump and it was not tied to the firing of Mueller.

Based on fake news, Sabato says Trump will try firing Mueller and the people [Soros people] will pour into the streets.

Susan Collins is out telling media that thinking of firing Mueller “was a bad idea”. Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey said on CNN Newsroom that it’s “outrageous” Trump was considering firing Mueller. [What is more outrageous? Lowey’s open borders views!]

THE STORY IS NOT TRUE

This is what was reported by CBS last night debunking the NY Times:

White House counsel Don McGahn threatened to resign from his position in June 2017– but it was not in direct response to President Trump’s discussion of firing newly appointed special counsel Robert Mueller. Two sources directly involved in the deliberations tell CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett that McGahn’s threat was not communicated directly to Mr. Trump, but adjudicated by senior staff, principally then-chief of staff Reince Priebus and then-chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Garrett reports that while Mr. Trump talked about firing Mueller, he never issued a direct “order” to do so in any written form, although he did say he favored it in the presence of senior staff.

So what? He FAVORED it? That’s what they are going to get him on? Who wouldn’t want to fire that corrupt jerk who hired a slew of Hillary donors and oversaw an out-of-control FBI?