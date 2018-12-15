ICE & CBP Did Not Kill a 7-Year-Old Migrant Girl! Media, Dems Are Lying

Tragically, a little 7-year old Guatemalan girl died shortly after the Border Patrol took her and her father into custody this week. She was ill from the long journey she and her father traveled to the border. It was a horrible outcome after leftist groups convinced people like this family into taking the journey.

The father took his 7-year-old girl, Jakelin Caal, on a dangerous journey to the U.S. border with one of the large caravans. Within hours of surrendering to Border Patrol, the child had seizures.

Jakelin was airlifted to a hospital after she developed a very high fever. She suffered cardiac arrest and later died. The father claims she hadn’t eaten or drank anything for several days.

The trip caused the child’s death. When she died, she was suffering from dehydration, septic fever, and shock. She had a heart attack in the hospital. It is clear she did not die because of anything the Border Patrol did. The child didn’t get all those ailments in an hour-and-a-half. According to the father, the CBP ignored her for that length of time. It’s not what CBP says, and it appears the father is not telling the truth.

THE FATHER SAID SHE WAS IN GOOD HEALTH

The little Caal girl had no obvious signs of illness when she arrived.

The father signed a form saying she was in good health when they were first taken into custody. CBP didn’t know she was sick until she had seizures and began vomiting on the bus going to the border station. She received medical care as soon as she got there.

DHS said in their statement that they interviewed the Caal family and offered them food and water. The father denied that his daughter was ill and signed a form indicating that there were no visible signs of trauma and that the child appeared to be in good health, according to a copy reviewed by the Associated Press.

“At this time, they were offered water and food and had access to restrooms,” DHS claimed.

Oddly, no one is blaming the father who took her on the trip and didn’t stop to get her food and water for days. Even odder is the fact that no one is blaming these groups who lie to these migrants and drag them on these journies. Why aren’t they blamed?

All the media and some leftist groups are blaming Border Patrol. WaPo’s original story said they weren’t aware of any provisions offered to the little girl.

They are lying for political gain. The left is using a small child’s death for their political ends.

It’s not only the media; it’s the usual leftist clowns like Chuck Schumer. [If we built the wall, these people would stop coming, a fact that eludes Chuck.]

A 7-year-old girl should not be dying of dehydration and shock in Customs and Border Protection custody. Secretary Nielsen and @DHSgov must be held accountable for Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin’s death. https://t.co/W1jMYJWc7Q — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 14, 2018

O-CORTEZ RTS AN OBVIOUS LIE

Ocasio-Cortez retweeted this blatant lie. Anyone who did any research knows the child died in the hospital, not in the “hierelas.”

Hack congressman and presidential hopeful Julian Castro said, “We can do better as a nation.”

That’s true, but not the way open borders Castro meant it. We can build the wall and increase the number of border agents.

Dopey know-nothing Alyssa Milano has questions!

I have questions. A lot of questions. Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin is her name. She was seven years old. Jakelin was in Border Patrol custody when she died last week of dehydration and cardiac arrest.#JusticeforJakelin (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/MMtfQj8IMU — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 15, 2018

Race hustler Kamala Harris also has questions!

Her name was Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin. She was 7-years-old and died in CBP custody of dehydration and exhaustion. News reports suggest she had to wait 90 minutes before receiving emergency medical care. We need answers and we need them now. pic.twitter.com/JVnIxiPN31 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 15, 2018

The MSNBC correspondent also put out a misleading headline, along with most of the media.

Her name was Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin. She was 7-years-old and died in CBP custody of dehydration and exhaustion. News reports suggest she had to wait 90 minutes before receiving emergency medical care. We need answers and we need them now. pic.twitter.com/JVnIxiPN31 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 15, 2018

The anti-Semitic Women’s March put their 2 cents in as well.

SAY HER NAME: Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin

Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin

Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin

Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin She died in CBP custody.

She was seven years old.

She is why we march.#IMarchFor #JusticeforJakelin pic.twitter.com/oBFXUGe8zi — Women’s March (@womensmarch) December 15, 2018