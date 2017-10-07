ICE Director Will Respond to CA Sanctuary State Law with “At-Large…Collateral Arrests”

California’s new sanctuary state law is meant to undermine the Trump presidency on one of his signature promises. It might not work as planned and will likely have the opposite effect.

Since the entire state of California is now a sanctuary for people here illegally, even criminals, the ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan said in a statement Friday that Governor Brown’s decision to sign SB54 would “undermine public safety and hinder ICE from performing its federally mandated mission.”

Under California’s new law, state and local police will have major restrictions in how and when they can collaborate with federal agents on immigration investigations and arrests.

Homan continued, “SB54 will negatively impact ICE operations in California by nearly eliminating all cooperation and communication with our law enforcement partners in the state.”

“ICE will have no choice but to conduct at-large arrests in local neighborhoods and at worksites, which will inevitably result in additional collateral arrests, instead of focusing on arrests at jails and prisons where transfers are safer for ICE officers and the community.”

In July, Homan promised to surge ICE agents into 300 sanctuary cities and do sweeps if this law went through and he will follow through.

California officials threaten ICE

The SacBee reported that California officials warned federal immigration officials to stay out of courtrooms and state government offices. Keep in mind that it is California breaking the law and now threatening the federal enforcement officials.

Time states that SB54 will limit cooperation between local officials and federal immigration enforcement. The measure is one of the most high-profile ways that Democrats in the state have sought to push back against the Republican agenda, as President Donald Trump has taken a hard line on immigration and other issues.

We wonder if many of their voters aren’t illegal aliens and drug cartel members.

Director Homan, empowered by a President who has “taken the handcuffs off of law enforcement”, announced in July that he planned to surge agents into approximately 300 sanctuary cities. That plan is still on.

Homan said at the time, “You can like President Trump, not like him, like his policies, not like his policies, but one thing no one can argue with is the effect they’ve had.”

Since President Trump took office, illegal border crossings are down by almost 70 percent, “an historic low,” he said, and arrests inside the country have risen 40%, with demands for the pick up of illegal criminals in local jails up by 80%.

With border crossings down, law enforcement can concentrate on protecting the interior.

Homan also plans to have ICE arrest parents who send their children to the United States with criminals – traffickers.