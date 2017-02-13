ICE Raids Are Picking Up Felons, Many Are Child Abusers

Highly visible ICE raid are taking place in a number of U.S. cities to arrest criminal illegal aliens. Open borders advocacy groups have organized protests wherever the arrests take place.

President Donald trump signed an executive order on Jan. 25 vowing to ramp up immigration enforcement activity and improve security along the U.S. Mexico border.

So far, in Los Angeles, 150 of 160 arrested in ICE raids had prior felony convictions, many for child sex crimes and other ‘violent’ offenses. These are people the left wants to keep in this country? We don’t have enough of our own maniacs?

The left is lying and pretending those arrested are all innocents.

An ICE official said that the Trump raids taking place in several of our major cities are routine and were planned under the Obama administration. Obama’s officials are still working for ICE and it’s hard to believe this was planned under open borders Obama.

Senior Policy Advisor under Trump, Stephen Miller, said that Operation Cross Check that happens every year has been expanded. They’ve taken new steps to remover CRIMINAL ALIENS.

Open borders advocates said it has struck fear in the hearts of the immigrant community. If they are here legally, why would it? More to the point, if they are here legally and haven’t committed a crime, why would it?

Over 60% of the people here illegally are on some form of welfare. That has never been seen before in our history.

That doesn’t show up as a change over the years the border has been open because immigrants who receive non-cash benefits–including the most expensive benefit of all, Medicaid–are not considered to be public charges. In the words of DHS: “Non-cash benefits (other than institutionalization for long-term care) are generally not taken into account for purposes of a public charge determination.” Read more at director blue.

Twenty of our major cities are home to 50% of all illegal aliens. Five of those are in California. Five of the 20 metros with the largest unauthorized immigrant populations are in California: Los Angeles, Riverside-San Bernardino, San Francisco, San Diego and San Jose… Unauthorized immigrants account for about one-in-four foreign-born U.S. residents.

This is why California is heading for Third World status.



