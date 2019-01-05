ICE Will Soon Drop 500 Illegals a Day at Shelters in the USA

While the Democrats are moving ahead with the Trump emoluments case, a far-left Soros-funded watchdog is demanding an investigation of Ivanka, and the crazies are talking impeachment for no reason other than TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome], there is a crisis at the border which Democrats refuse to address. Cartels are bringing in far more cocaine and meth, and ICE will begin dumping 500 anonymous illegal aliens a day in border towns.

Cartels up their cocaine, meth game after opioid crackdown https://t.co/RL37EV9yuH pic.twitter.com/rAqwmCKZyK — New York Post (@nypost) January 4, 2019

500 A DAY WILL BE RELEASED AND WE HAVE NO IDEA WHO THEY ARE

Faced with overcrowding at migrant shelters, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is dumping illegal immigrants in border towns, sometimes by the busloads, Fox News reported.

In El Paso, a Texas border town already taking in dozens of migrants a day, ICE said it may have to release 500 people a day to relieve the overcrowding situation at federal detention centers.

“I’m concerned. We’re up to 2,300 per week. If we get up to 500 a day, it’s going to be very taxing,” said Mayor Dee Margo.

UPDATES FROM THE BORDER

The U.N. is assisting these illegals. They are a party to this invasion.

In the next clip, the interviewers found the illegals have a sense of entitlement and have been coached well by their leftist organizers. Many of the organizers are coming from the United States.

Some of these anonymous illegal aliens are the dregs of humanity.

One commenter who lives in Chino, California, said,

No doubt he will be a stellar citizen.

LET THEM VOTE

If you want to know how far from our values we’ve drifted, check out a poll by Rasmussen Reports from August. A majority of 53 percent of Democrats said illegal aliens in the U.S. should be given the right to vote so long as they pay taxes.

Illegal aliens paying taxes ensures the identity theft of Americans.

Overall, one out of three Americans thinks illegal aliens should have the right to vote, according to Rasmussen.

And you thought Democrats didn’t want foreigners interfering in our elections. You were wrong!

Democrats want to abolish ICE. They want open borders and sanctuary cities. They want everyone who comes here illegally to be granted citizenship. And they want illegals to have full U.S. benefits.

In what world does this make sense and how long before our economy crashes?

The Border Patrol union warns that the longer this goes on without border security, the longer they won’t be able to help the thousands of families, children, and sick migrants at the southern border.

National Border Patrol Council Vice President At-Large Hector Garza on Friday said the money congressional Democrats refuse to give President Trump for border wall enhancements is also holding up basic funding for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which is coping with a humanitarian crisis at the moment.