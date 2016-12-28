Idiot Kerry Says the Obama Administration Has Done More for Israel Than Anyone

Secretary of Statism, John Kerry, said that by abstaining from a veto and letting the anti-Israel U.N. resolution 2334 go through, the United States was acting in accordance with its values and that this administration has done more for Israel than anyone.

“I am compelled to respond today that the United States did in fact vote in accordance with our values. Just as previous U.S. administrations have done at the Security Council before us. They fail to recognize that this friend, the United States of America, that has done more to support Israel than any other country. This friend that has blocked countless efforts to delegitimize Israel, cannot be true to our own values or even the stated democratic values of Israel.”

The Obama administration, by abandoning all our allies, has messaged the world that the U.S. can never be trusted.

The administration is intent on settling a border dispute between Israel and its terrorist neighbors by demanding Israel go back to 1949 borders and cede the holy lands of East Jerusalem to terrorists.

This administration has decided that a two-state solution is the only solution. It’s not their right to make that decision and it’s not a good solution. Look what happened when Israel gave Gaza back. Terrorists lob bombs into Tel Aviv daily and giving Gaza back made it easy. It’s controlled by Hamas.

The Palestinian terrorists have made it clear that they will only settle for the destruction of Israel as have Israel’s other neighbors. Going back to indefensible 1949 borders will most certainly ensure the annihilation of the State of Israel.

Check out the map. It turns the West Bank over to terrorists. Israel defends itself using the West Bank as a shield.



Listen to Hanoi Kerry insist the two-state solution is the only solution and demand Israel surrender the West Bank.

The Obama administration has been no friend to Israel.

The U.N. has approved 20 anti-Israel resolutions in one year, compared to one each for Russia, Syria, and North Korea. Where are the resolutions against Iran? This week, North Korea promised to develop their nuclear weapons and will have a bomb in one year; they are also developing ICBMs to hit the United States. Russia is currently invading the Ukraine and Syria is a hellhole of human rights abuses. Iran is the chief sponsor of terrorism in the world. Where are the resolutions against them?

The fact is the U.N. exists to bash and destroy the West. Israel is the canary in the coal mine and an easy target as former SEAL and Fox News analyst Pete Hegseth explains in this video. The globalist and statist U.N. thugs exist to bash the West.