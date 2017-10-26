Idiot Leftist Throws Russian Flags at President Trump, Trolls Jared Kushner

A hard-left protester Ryan Clayton jumped out from a gaggle of reporters this week to ask White House senior adviser Jared Kushner to sign his communist Russian flag. He should really be asking Hillary to do that.

“Will you sign my Russian flag? Sign my Russian flag please!”, the idiot yelled until security officials pushed him away.

Clayton is the president of the progressive group Americans Take Action. It’s more likely he’s tied to Russia than Jared Kushner.

WATCH: A man asks Jared Kushner to sign a Russian flag as he exits meeting with Senate Intel Committee staff pic.twitter.com/ZgZ7UjdXSU — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 24, 2017

In February, he also trolled Trump at C-PAC with Russian flags because he said the party of Reagan is worshipping at the altar of Putin’s Russia. Funny, we thought it was the Obama administration that gave Russia our Uranium mine.

Clayton said in a statement that “Kushner is the mastermind behind the Trump campaign’s collusion with Russian agents in last year’s election.”

“Putin helped Trump win to make Russia great again, not America,” Clayton said. “Trump and Kushner in the White House are a clear and present danger to the U.S. Constitution and the American people.”

This from a group that thinks the Constitution is “living”.

On March 19, 2010, most remarkably, while standing next to Foreign Minister Lavrov, it was Hillary Clinton who said, “our goal is to help strengthen Russia”. It isn’t the Trump administration trying to strengthen Russia.

As President Trump walked through Capitol Hill, the silly leftist threw Russian flags at Trump. This is a man who should never be allowed to own a gun [I believe in gun control for crazy leftists]

Leftist lunatic radicalized by media’s ‘Russian collusion’ propaganda has a hissy fit. Lucky he wasn’t armed. pic.twitter.com/MBJIuvs9LU — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 24, 2017

This is the real Russian collusion.