Idiot UCLA Player Who Stole Luxury Items in Communist China Said His Apology Was FAKE

His apology and thank you were fake, says LiAngelo Ball. LiAngelo is the son of the crazy old man who picked a fight with the President over not wanting to thank him for getting his son out of a Chinese cell. The basketball playing thief now says the university made him do it.

Li’Angelo Ball is an apple that doesn’t fall far from the proverbial tree. The thief is currently in Lithuania playing ball so he could avoid his one year suspension at UCLA.

The university, he said, pressured him to apologize and thank the President.

NBC News noted he and two others were arrested on “suspicion” of shoplifting when in fact they were on video stealing and admitted it.

Without any self-awareness, the thief who embarrassed his country and his university, bragged about not wanting to thank the President.

“[Trump] tweeted about it before my speech so I had to add it in there right before I gave it,” Ball told “The Breakfast Club,” a morning radio show on the New York radio station Power 105.1.

He later added: “My school wanted to hear it too. Before I went up there, it’s like, ‘You gotta thank him.’ I just threw him in there real quick before I gave my speech.”

Prior to the fake thank you, Trump had tweeted, questioning whether he would get a thank you. As it turns out, Trump got a fake ‘thank you’ from LiAngelo.

Ball said at the time, “I’d also like to thank President Trump and the United States government for the help that they provided as well.”

“If they didn’t tell me to do it, it wouldn’t have been in there, to be honest,” the jerk told the radio station.

This idiot stole luxury items in a communist country, Trump got him out of prison, and that’s his response? He’s probably too stupid to be in college.

LiAngelo and his crazy father are terrible role models for all the youth who admire their talent.

This is one of our athlete heroes who is showing the youth how it’s done.

LiAngelo is right. What’s to thank?!?

Here is a Chinese prison – sometimes they take organs from prisoners:

Sometimes, inmates end up in cages:

Trump was right. He should have left him there.

Shoplifting is a very big deal in China, as it should be (5-10 years in jail), but not to father LaVar. Should have gotten his son out during my next trip to China instead. China told them why they were released. Very ungrateful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017