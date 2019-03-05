If You Want to Keep Your Doctor, 100 Dems Say YOU CAN’T!

The Democrat Party is the Socialist Party. The hard-left wing has almost completed their takeover of the party which began when Barack Obama rid the party of so-called blue dogs. Liberals have been swallowed up. It is now the party of infanticide, partial-birth abortion, felons, illegal aliens, open borders, police hatred, anti-semitism, destruction of the healthcare system, absolute government power over the energy sector, massive wealth redistribution, and full, centralized control over all pillars of society.

One of the proposals gaining steam is government healthcare, thanks to the party communists like Bernie Sanders and Pramila Jayapal.

Imagine what life will be like if the government gets to decide your doctor, hospital, medicines, and treatments under the complete lives system which has little use for grandma or the baby. The government has no accountability, and, as we have seen, all agencies, including one managing life and death, can be easily weaponized.

100 CONGRESSIONAL DEMOCRATS WANT FULL GOVERNMENT CONTROL OF HEALTHCARE

A radical new-old health care proposal that would ban private insurance coverage has garnered the endorsement of more than 100 members of the House Democratic conference—nearly half of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (Calif.) 235-seat majority.

Last week, Democratic [communist] congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), introduced the Medicare-for-All Act of 2019. Billed as a means to provide “freedom of choice” to health care consumers, the legislation would require everyone, regardless of existing insurance coverage, to enroll in Medicare within two years of passage.

It would phase out all private health insurance and all choice. It’s basically Stalin care.

Anyone who thinks this wouldn’t be weaponized hasn’t been paying attention over the last ten years to what has become of our executive agencies.