If You Work for Apple and See White, Blue-Eyed Men as Diverse, They Might Fire You

Apple’s diversity chief Denise Young Smith is out as Vice President of diversity and inclusion after only six months on the job possibly because she sees diversity in the ideas of white blond men with blue eyes. She said she has been discussing her departure with Tim Cook for a year but the timing of it coming immediately after she created an uproar is worth noting.

Apple is under fire for too many white male employees.

Ms. Smith made her “unacceptable” comments in October during a One Young World Summit in Bogotá, Colombia.

What she said was, “There can be 12 white, blue-eyed, blond men in a room and they’re going to be diverse too because they’re going to bring a different life experience and life perspective to the conversation.”

“Diversity is the human experience,” she said, according to Quartz. “I get a little bit frustrated when diversity or the term diversity is tagged to the people of color, or the women, or the LGBT.”

That is what she said and that is what caused an uproar – we kid you not.

Ebony said, “One would think Apple’s Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion would be able to candidly acknowledge the significance of race and inclusion in a forthright manner on behalf of marginalized people.”

Sounds like white men are the ones who are marginalized.

Ms. Smith is operating on a higher level, the one Martin Luther King Jr. operated on. She is talking about ideas, talent, value based on the unique person not on some artificial measure. The left wants to elevate people merely because of their gender or color.

Quartz reported Black Lives Matter activist [and bigot] DeRay Mckesson, stressed the importance of acknowledging “white privilege” when discussing diversity and representation. That is what an anti-white racist would say. The entire leftist ‘white privilege’ mantra is nothing but barely-disguised bigotry.

Ms. Smith has worked for Apple for 20 years and was the company’s head of worldwide Human Resources.

Apple’s sense of loyalty is abysmal but they sure are PC and anti-white.

The first diversity chief apologized, saying her comments “were not representative of how I think about diversity or how Apple sees it.”

“For that, I’m sorry,” she said in an email. “More importantly, I want to assure you Apple’s view and our dedication to diversity has not changed.”

Even that didn’t help her. What did she do wrong? Nothing! She was also absolutely correct. Every person is unique and has some special gifts we should all treasure.

They replaced her already with someone named Christie Smith.

Google made a similar PC dismissal months ago. Google fired a diverse thinker for thinking diversely to protect diversity.