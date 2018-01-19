IG Finds Obama’s ICE Screening 100% in Error for Terrorist Illegals

“In explaining any puzzling Washington phenomenon, always choose stupidity over conspiracy, incompetence over cunning. Anything else gives them too much credit.” ~ Charles Krauthammer

The Inspector General (IG) for USCIS found during his recent audit of ICE, that their screening of illegal aliens for terrorist ties earned them a perfect score of 100% – that’s 100% in error, even in the case of illegals with probable known terrorist ties.

We reported this the other day, but the author at American Thinker did a much better job of explaining. Free Beacon had the story first.

What makes the American Thinker article so good is it’s succinct. They just put the text from the IG’s report up. Here you go:

The problem according to the IG is it is systemic and they included the text pointing to the fact that the problem continues to this day. The problem is mostly poor oversight and management.

There’s still no confirmed Director because Democrats don’t want one and the Senate is holding it up. McConnell is aiding and abetting the Democrats.