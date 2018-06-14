On the same day, the New York Times is exploiting a frivolous lawsuit by the activist New York Attorney General against the Trump Foundation, the Times is also reporting the IG report says there is “no bias at the FBI”.

The New York Times reported that James Comey was insubordinate in the Clinton email investigation, but the Justice Dept. report found no proof that F.B.I. bias affected the outcome.

THERE WAS NO RIGGING IN HILLARY’S FAVOR

The following is just out in the Times:

WASHINGTON — The former F.B.I. director James B. Comey was insubordinate in his handling of the investigation of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election, a critical Justice Department report has concluded, according to officials and others who saw or were briefed on it.

But the report, by the department’s inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, does not challenge the decision not to prosecute Mrs. Clinton. Nor does it conclude that political bias at the F.B.I. influenced that decision, the officials said.

“We found no evidence that the conclusions by department prosecutors were affected by bias or other improper considerations,” the report said, according to one official who read the sentence to The New York Times. “Rather, we concluded that they were based on the prosecutor’s assessment of facts, the law, and past department practice.”

FOREIGN ACTORS DID ACCESS HILLARY’S EMAILS

A House memo released Thursday has information about the report. Catherine Herridge of Fox News says, based on the memo, that the IG report will put an end to the review of the Clinton email probe. It will also say that “Foreign actors” did obtain access to some of the former secretary’s emails — including at least one email classified as “secret.”

This is according to a new memo from two GOP-House led committees.

PETER STRZOK TEXTS

Agent Peter Strzok texted “we’ll stop” Trump from becoming president, according to the report just leaked.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz did not find that the conduct or potential political bias of FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page “directly affected the specific investigative actions we reviewed,” according to the report’s conclusions, which were obtained Thursday by Bloomberg.

But there is no bias? The IG says “no bias.” It probably needs to be referred to a U.S. attorney.

OTHER FIRINGS TO FOLLOW?

In an exclusive interview with The Hill’s new TV show “Rising,” set to air Thursday morning, Attorney General Jeff Sessions defended the termination of the FBI’s top two former executives and warned that the forthcoming report on the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton probe could result in more people being fired.

In defending the firing of Comey, Sessions said the former FBI head “made a big mistake” that belied a “serious breach of discipline.”

Sessions also made clear that he is open to firing more employees if the Justice Department inspector general’s soon-to-be-released report warrants it.

“I think it will be a lengthy report and a careful report,” he told “Rising” co-host Buck Sexton. “I think it will help us better fix any problems that we have and reassure the American people that some of the concerns that have been raised are not true.”

“If anyone else shows up in this report to have done something that requires termination we will do so,” he added.

THE IG REPORT AND THE HATCH ACT VIOLATIONS

Although said to be honorable, there is a caveat about the Inspector General Michael Horowitz. Reporter Paul Sperry warned today that the IG worked with James Comey in the 1990s. In addition, Mr. Horowitz is married to a CNN/PBS producer who supported both Obama and Dukakis.

CAUTION: IG Michael Horowitz and James Comey worked together in 1990s in US Attorneys office in Manhattan. In addition, Horowitz married to former CNN and PBS producer, who gave money to Obama and who previously worked as a senior aide to Dukakis during presidential campaign — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 14, 2018

Given that, Sperry says the report will allege Hatch Act violations meant to influence the result of an election. There will be more text messages revealed like the one mentioned above.

We must ask ourselves why Peter Strzok is still working at the FBI.

BREAKING: Bombshell IG report to weigh in on Hatch Act violations at FBI — specifically, employees using their official authority or influence “to interfere with or affect the result of an election” — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 14, 2018